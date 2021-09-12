Pro-life fundraiser
South Central Nebraska Right to Life will host its second annual Pro-Life and Pie Fundraiser Sept. 19 at Lochland Country Club, 601 W. Lochland Road.
The speaker is Rebecca Kiessling, founder of Save the 1 and the national spokeswoman for Personhood Alliance. Kiessling, conceived in rape, works to educate everyone on why all pre-born children should be protected by law and accepted by society, without exception and with no compromise.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with program to start at 2 p.m. Pie buffet and coffee/tea will be served.
Tickets are $20 a person. RSVP is required by Sept. 14. Clergy and students 18 and under can attend free with their RSVP.
To purchase a ticket, send payment to: SCNRTL, PO Box 391, Hastings, NE 68902; send an email to info@SCNRTL.org and pay at the door; call 402-461-1934 to register and pay at the door; or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pro-life-pie-tickets-167177589671.
6-year-old dies in ATV accident
HARTINGTON — A 6-year-old rural northeast Nebraska boy has died after an all-terrain vehicle accident.
The accident occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday on a farm northwest of Hartington in Cedar County, the Sioux City, Iowa, Journal reported. The boy was operating the ATV when it went over an embankment and flipped on top of him, authorities said.
Authorities did not release the boy’s name. They said he was taken to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, about 25 miles to the northwest of Hartington. He was pronounced dead there.
The accident remains under investigation. Hartington has about 1,500 residents and is 60 miles northwest of Sioux City, Iowa.
In-custody death
OMAHA — Police are investigating the death of a man who was held down at an Omaha bowling alley as an in-custody death.
Police were called Thursday afternoon to West Lanes Bowling Center for reports of an autistic man biting his caregiver and other people and being “out of control,” Omaha police said in a news release. An officer who arrived on the scene found a bowling alley employee restraining the man, later identified as 30-year-old Eric Liao.
The officer handcuffed Liao and then noticed Liao was unresponsive, police said. The officer began CPR as other officers and paramedics arrived. Liao was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said officers’ body-camera video showed none of the officers using force or trying to hold Liao down. Still, under department policy, his death is being investigated as an in-custody death, which by law requires a grand jury to look into the circumstances surrounding Liao’s death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.