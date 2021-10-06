Green Shoot Media
Another way to impress your possible employers is show them how respectful and nice you are.
Confidence is great, but you don’t want to come off as arrogant or rude.
Here are some tips to help you get the edge over your competition with proper etiquette.
Intrlductions matter
The little things matter and every gesture of respect you show your potential employer can put you above others.
Employers are not only looking for someone qualified for the position but also looking for someone that is easy to work with and respectful.
If the potential employer walks up to you as you are sitting down, stand up and shake their hands. Offer a greeting, look them in the eyes as you shake hands and smile.
Eye contact is important throughout an interview. It demonstrates you are listening and retaining the information that is being shared with you.
Keep a confident posture
As you walk into the room, you are being interviewed in you should be oozing confidence.
Hold you head up high and shoulders back.
As you walk into the room make sure you look at each interviewer and share a nod and a smile. As we said before, extend your hand and give each person a firm handshake.
If you are waiting for the interviewers to enter the room then sit on your chair with your back straight and hands on your lap.
Avoid being on your phone so you focus on the task ahead of you.
Keep all your items in a bag or portfolio, place them neatly on the table if you have to.
If you have résumés ready then keep those on the table to be handed out among all the interviewers.
It is important you keep the same energy up during the interview. You want to show you are confident but not aggressive.
Avoid any slouching or leaning postures that may make you come off as cocky or that you don’t respect your interviewers.
Make youself stand out
It’s important to do the most you can to make yourself stand out above the rest of your competition.
Every little thing should be taken into account from your eye contact to the way you walk in.
From the way you speak to how loud you speak. Remember, you are trying to stand out above the rest.
That being said, send a thank you email to the hiring manager or person you have been in contact with about the position with in 24 hours of the interview.
It can as short as a quick thank you for their time to as long as restating some of the key things you talked about during the interview.
Leaving a note like this is a good way to leave a good impression with the hiring manager and other people involved in your interview.
It also shows you really care about them and the company to go out of your way to send them note, card or email.
Use these tips to are yourself stand above the rest.
