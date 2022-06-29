As the city of Hastings regularly receives public information requests, local officials are working to respond promptly, but also preserve city staff time.
Council president Ginny Skutnik added citizens request for public records to the city council retreat agenda on Sunday to make sure the city is doing everything it can to recoup costs on citizens’ requests and to remind city officials that emails sent using city email addresses are public record.
Mayor Corey Stutte said the city has been getting at least one public information request per day over the last several weeks.
“It had become a resource and staffing issue,” he said.
The city is now handing over requests that would require an extensive email review or significant review of time to Hastings law firm Sullivan Shoemaker to ensure that information is pertinent to the request and that information that is precluded by statutes — such as personnel information — is not released to the public.
“Right now we can’t ask Clint (Schukei, city attorney) or Kim (Jacobitz, city clerk) to review everything,” Stutte said. “Remember, we’re still spending our own staff time even prepping that including emails to get ready to package up to go to them. These are very costly, not only in terms of time but in terms of actual monetary resources.”
Anything that is outsourced is charged from the first minute.
According to state statute, there is a four-hour window per request that the city does not charge for work completed by city staff.
By statute, the city can’t charge for the city attorney to review materials.
“We are charging when we can to make sure we are accounting for staff time,” Stutte said. “But right now just due to the volume, we’re having to outsource it because frankly Kim and Clint have their jobs they have to get done and they need to be able to maintain their current work flow.”
The city reached out to Sullivan Shoemaker for assistance due to a backlog of work for Schukei.
“That backlog was already there, we were just fortunate that we reached out to Mike (Sullivan) and Mike said ‘Yeah, I’ve got three people on my staff, here’s our rates, we can help you with the workload,’ ” acting city administrator Kevin Johnson said.
State statutes require municipalities to provide an estimate of costs for a search within four business days of receiving a request.
Whether emails have attachments affects the cost estimate.
“What we’re having to do is have them go through each, individual email, open them up and look at attachments,” Stutte said.
Attachments are not searchable by keyword.
Some of the email search requests submitted to the city include more than 20,000 results.
It is a prepaid expense for public information requests.
The person making the request pays that estimate for time in advance.
If the research takes longer than the estimate, the person making the request would pay more. If it takes less time then the requestor would get a refund.
Staff members are working hard to meet statutory obligations.
“I would like to thank staff for their hard work on getting this done,” Stutte said. “Erik (Nielsen, city IT manager) is working on this every day to basically sort through emails, Kim is working very hard, with Clint, to get the responses done on time. It has become a real resource problem for staff.”
Working with individuals making requests to streamline requests has helped.
During an interview on June 20, Schukei said when the city has received requests that result in many thousands of results, city officials have asked for more specific requests to expedite the response. That costs less too for the person making the request.
One of the first public information requests to be made during this recent trend came from Brandy St. John, who requested and received all city emails to or from former city administrator Joe Patterson since his retirement in May, 2019 and received a zip drive with 4,150 emails.
St. John wasn’t charged for the information.
The plan was to have Schukei review that request. Cities aren’t allowed to charge for city attorney time.
The city’s official response to St. John said Schukei would review the request for no charge.
“Because we can’t charge,” Stutte said. “That was the response. Well, the horse is out of the barn at that point, a bunch of things happened with Clint and we can’t go back to Brandy a month later and say ‘Just kidding, here’s your bill.’ “
Schukei was sick in May and was slow to respond.
Schukei also had time at the end of May when he was scheduled to be gone.
The decision was made to solicit the services of Sullivan Shoemaker.
Stutte said the plan now if it is going to take more than four hours to review the emails, the city will send those to Sullivan Shoemaker.
“It is important to recognize these requests have real monetary costs and resource costs when it comes to staffing,” Stutte said. “That’s something that’s important to recognize. I think staff has done an excellent job of getting this done, it’s just sometimes you need extra help to get the work done. That’s how we’re approaching that now as far as the volume of those requests.”
Schukei recalled a recent request from someone trying to figure out if the person had a claim against a contractor. The request was interested in permits.
“It’s not for us to judge if those are legitimate things or illegitimate things, but there’s all kinds of different motivations for people to make public records requests,” Schukei said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.