Notice of Meeting / Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Adams County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 commencing at 8:30 am in the Adams County Board Room, located on the second floor of the Adams County Courthouse, 500 W 4th St in Hastings, NE. The purpose of this meeting is to conduct a public hearing to receive public comments of support, opposition, criticism, suggestions or observations relating to the proposed 2021/2022 Adams County Budget. The budget in detail is available at the office of the Adams County Clerk during regular business hours.
For attendees wishing to arrange a foreign language or sign language interpreter, please call or fax the Adams County Attorney’s Office at; 402-461-7240(p) or 402-461-7241 (f). For hearing impaired individuals or individuals with other special needs, call or fax the County Clerk’s office at 402-461-7107 (p) or 402-461-7185 (f). When requesting an interpreter or services for the hearing impaired, please provide at least (48) hours advance notice to allow time for making accommodations.
/s/Ramona R. Thomas
Adams County Clerk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.