The Nebraska Public Service Commission has scheduled a public listening session for May 24 in Hastings regarding broadband access and digital opportunities.
The session is planned for 5 p.m. at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission has scheduled a public listening session for May 24 in Hastings regarding broadband access and digital opportunities.
The session is planned for 5 p.m. at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave.
The Public Service Commission is conducting listening sessions around the state during May in cooperation with the Nebraska Broadband Office and the Office of the OCIO/NITC. Additional sessions will be scheduled in June.
According to a May 12 news release, the listening sessions are designed to engage a diverse cross-section of Nebraskans to inform the development of comprehensive plans to best address digital equity needs throughout the state and broadband deployment for unserved and underserved residents.
Those who attend can expect to receive detailed information on the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment, or BEAD, program and the Digital Equity Planning Initiative as well as the current state of broadband adoption and affordability.
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.