You don't have to be an expert quilter to participate in all the creative quilting projects and opportunities offered at Calico Cottage in Hastings.
But as new owner Julie Ochsner will tell you, it is next to impossible not to take away some new idea or appreciation for the craft from the store's many offerings, including retreats, in-house and mobile classes, social media, newsletter and merchandise.
A fixture in the community since 1986 after replacing the city's only other quilting store, the one-stop shop for creative projects at 743 W. Second St. is designed to assist quilters of all ages and abilities.
Five complementary businesses in the building offer goods and services to those working with yarns, string beads, scrapbook accessories, loom and machine embroidery.
And with 16 employed workers contributing to operations of Calico Cottage and Julie's Expressions as managers, media consultants, designers and creators, teachers, and general staff, there is plenty of expertise to go around to aid customers with helpful tips and hints for both businesses.
Ochsner's work as Adams County Extension Assistant educator and board position with Quilts of Valor national organization keeps her creative juices flowing, inspiring new ideas to share with quilters and other creative artists looking to transform their latest projects into worthy works of art to be enjoyed for years to come.
"We cater to all people," Ochsner said. "You can come in not knowing anything and leave not quite an expert, but you'll sure know a lot!"
Ochsner, who owns the building, purchased Calico Cottage from Sue Brown upon her retirement in January 2021.
The owner of Julie's Xpressions, which shares the same space with Calico Cottage, her run of success during the past year has served to solidify the downtown arts and crafts presence locally.
By adding an online inventory of products in March and nearly doubling its fabric offerings, the store has enjoyed a prosperous jump in sales under Ochsner's ownership.
Given the ever-expanding selection of colorful and creative additions currently driving the quilting market today, and it is easy to see how opportunities for continued growth and expansion seem to be falling into place piece by piece.
"The beauty of the fabrics just keeps growing," she said. "It used to be the only thing people could buy were calicos and patterns that duplicated the 1930s and 1940s eras. Now it's anywhere from bold to reproduction-type fabrics and anything in between. If you can imagine it, it's probably out there.
"A lot of designers have used their computer skills to create patterns and designs for fabric. It's not limited to bold and simple patterns like it used to be. Big and bold is good; however, it's also pretty cool to be able to fussy-cut pieces and make designs with certain pieces of fabric."
Certainly, the ongoing demand for classes, sew days, and sign-ups for Spring and Fall retreats suggest the movement is piecing together nicely on the local front and beyond.
"By adding online sales, we are now selling all over the country," Ochsner said.
To accommodate the rapidly growing quilting craze, Ochsner has added a monthly happy hour event promoting the latest news and happenings from those leading the movement.
Complemented by its Facebook Live programming, the store's social media presence keeps quilters abreast of the latest products and trends affecting the craft.
Through her full-time work as extension educator, Ochsner is able to maintain contact with quilters of all ages, giving her ongoing access in determining their varied interests and needs.
"I work with 4-H kids and do a lot of adult programming," she said. "It all kind of crosses over, and what that does is enhances my love of the business with my love of teaching people who I may not have been able to access just through the business."
