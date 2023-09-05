LEBANON, Kan. — The sounds of pounding feet and pounding pyrotechnic explosions will be heard at the Geographic Center of the Continental United States near here Sept. 9, punctuating Lebanon Bash 2023.
The day begins early with this year’s Race to the Center Half Marathon and Bike Race, which ends at the Geographic Center monument west of Lebanon.
From there, the action moves into town and fills the day, ending with evening live entertainment by Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown with opening acts American Slang and the Charlie Hickman Band and then a fireworks show.
The weekend concludes with a two-person scramble golf tournament starting 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10. Online registration is available.
Registration for Race to the Center opens at 6 a.m. in the Old Dutch Mill at Wagner Park in Smith Center, Kansas. The 13.1-mile run and bicycle race starts 7:30 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery near Smith Center with a USATF-certified course over country roads.
A 10k run/walk will be a new feature this year. That event begins 9 a.m. at the Geographic Center.
For Race to the Center registration information, visit https://runsignup.com and search “Race to the Center.”
Here’s a schedule for the rest of the day:
Starting 8 a.m.: Open golf all day
10 a.m.: Pickleball tournament (registration fee payable online)
11 a.m to 5 p.m.: Pony rides, next to library (free)
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: U.S. Center Car Show
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Cosmosphere Rocket Lap (free)
11 a.m.: Trapshoot, Lebanon city landfill (same-day registration)
11 a.m.: Food vendors open for balance of day, or until sold out)
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Semisaurus Mobile Museum open (free admission)
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Inflatables and rock-climbing wall, City Park (free)
11 a.m. to noon: Come-and-go puppet workshop, Lebanon Community Center (free)
11 a.m.: Sanctioned pedal tractor pull (check-in at 10:30) (free event, with online registration available)
Noon: Voduill Klown on the streets
Noon to 8 p.m.: Making Memories video booth, location TBD (free)
Noon to 4 p.m.: Kids’ train (free)
12:30 p.m.: Painting with Saracsm & Calligraphy, Lebanon Community Center (online pre-registration required, and fee charged)
1 p.m.: Marionette Puppet Show, historic Community Hall (free)
1-2:15 p.m: Big Bash Kids’ Fishing Tournament, Roush Pond
1:30 p.m.: Cornhole tournament, concert area (registration fee charged; pre-register online)
1:30-4:30 p.m.: Archery course for all ages, behind Aflac Building (free)
2 p.m.: Voduill Klown on the streets
2 p.m.: Music with Marty and Students, Methodist Church (free)
4 p.m.: Slapstick Circus, historic Community Hall (free)
5 p.m.: Parade (line-up begins 4 p.m.)
6-8 p.m.: Escape room (free)
6 p.m.: Concert gates and beer garden open
9:30 p.m.: Fireworks show
All ticket sales, event registration and online information pertaining to Lebanon Bash events may be found at ww.lebanonbash.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.