SMITH COUNTY, Kan. — The sixth annual Race for the Center has been scheduled for Sept. 10 in Smith County, taking runners and bikers to the Geographic Center of the Contiguous United States.

In addition to a 13.1-mile half-marathon running, events include a half-marathon bicycling; a 33-mile gravel route ride for bicyclists; and a new four-mile run that begins and ends at the U.S. Center monument near Lebanon.

