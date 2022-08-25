SMITH COUNTY, Kan. — The sixth annual Race for the Center has been scheduled for Sept. 10 in Smith County, taking runners and bikers to the Geographic Center of the Contiguous United States.
In addition to a 13.1-mile half-marathon running, events include a half-marathon bicycling; a 33-mile gravel route ride for bicyclists; and a new four-mile run that begins and ends at the U.S. Center monument near Lebanon.
Registration and packet pick-up runs 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9 and 6-6:45 a.m. Sept. 10, both at the Old Dutch Mill in Smith Center’s Wagner Park.
For half-marathon runners, race time is 7:30 a.m. Sept. 10 with a starting line at Fairview Cemetery about one mile north of Smith Center. Bicyclists will start 7:45 a.m. from the same location. The four-mile run begins 9 a.m. at the U.S. Center.
The entire course is on unpaved country roads. The half-marathon is certified by the USA Track and Field Association.
Participants will be able to leave their vehicles at the starting line. Bus transportation back will be provided from the finish line. Personal items may be stored in a container on the bus to be retrieved at the finish line
Portable toilets and water stations will be located along the route. Refreshments and snacks, including breakfast burriots, will be provided at the end of the race.
Awards are about 10 a.m. at the finish line.
To make sure they receive a T-shirt, participants should register online by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 27. Registration fees also increase after that time. Registration for the four-mile run closes at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 3.
The Race to the Center events lead the way into a big day of festivities in Lebanon at the annual Lebanon Bash celebration. A daytime car show, live entertainment and many other activities are planned there.
A full schedule of Lebanon Bash events will be presented in the Tribune later.
Race to the Center sign-up may be accessed through the Race to the Center Half Marathon page on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.