NELSON — Lawrence-Nelson’s game plan worked perfectly against Brunin-DavenportShickley Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders (3-1) slowed down the Eagles, holding them to a season-low in points in their 33-26 win.
“For our group of kids, that was six, seven, eight years in the making. We’ve never beat those guys ever,” said Raiders head coach Decker Brown. “That’s the first time that Lawrence-Nelson has ever beat BDS and it’s a game I’ll never forget.”
The Eagles (3-1) hit their first basket of the game on a 3 by senior Cam Hoins. But from there, the Raiders held the Eagles scoreless for the remainder of the opening quarter. The Eagles only took five shots in the first eight minutes of the game and the Raiders took advantage.
“That first shot went in and I thought, ‘OK, here we go, we’re going to do the same thing we’ve been doing.’ But credit to Lawrence-Nelson, they stopped our transition game and they had the perfect game plan,” said Eagles head coach Dan Boshart.
The Raiders got three early points from senior Krayton Kucera and a trey from sophomore Sawyer Cox as time expired to take an 8-3 lead.
Kucera hit a triple to start the second quarter, giving the Raiders an 11-3 lead. The Eagles responded with back-to-back three-point field goals from Hoins and junior Seth Stengel to cut the lead to two points.
L-N got baskets from senior Keaton Mazour and juniors Nolan Ostdiek and Clay Williams to take a 17-14 halftime lead.
Kucera scored five points in the third quarter for the Raiders as they held the Eagles to just four points.
“They did what they had to do tonight and took away our inside game and forced us to take outside shots and tonight we couldn’t hit them,” Boshart said.
“We came in and didn’t want to give them any post touches,” said Brown, “and I can’t say enough about what our posts did tonight, talking and switching. They knew they were going to have to bring it because those BDS guys are so strong. Our guys did their job and did exactly what we talked about.”
The Eagles opened the final quarter on an 8-2 run, including a basket from senior Easton Weber, to tie the game at 26 points apiece with 2:45 left to play.
On the very next possession, Kucera, who had a game-high 17 points, nailed a trey for the Raiders to give them the lead once again.
“Krayton never came off the floor and he was dog-tired, but we needed him to hit that shot,” Brown said. “I told him big players make big shots and I asked the guys if anyone had a problem with Krayton shooting it three feet behind the arc and they all said no and he stepped up and made a big shot.”
Kucera went 3-for-5 from the free throw line down the stretch to seal the win.
“We always got to be the more physical team and this was our first real challenge of are we the more physical team. And Lawrence-Nelson was the more physical team tonight,” Boshart said. “We didn’t hit the shots we needed to hit and they got the rebound and so we didn’t have many put-back opportunities either.”
BDS (3-1).....................................3 11 4 8 — 26
L-N (3-1).........................................8 9 7 9 — 33
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (26)
Jacob Beavers 1-1 0-0 2, Tanner Bolte 0-1 1-2 1, Cam Hoins 4-15 0-0 12, Zach Hoins 0-4 0-0 0, Jaron Norder 1-5 0-2 3, Seth Stengel 1-3 0-0 3, Easton Weber 3-5 0-0 6, Eli Weber 0-1 0-0 0.
Lawrence-Nelson (33)
Sawyer Cox 1-1 0-0 3, Connor Janda 0-0 0-0 0, Toby Kotinek 0-1 0-0 0, Krayton Kucera 5-16 4-7 17, Keaton Mazour 1-2 0-0 2, Nolan Ostdiek 2-4 1-4 7, Clay Williams 2-7 0-1 4.
Three-point field goals: BDS 6-18 (C. Hoins 4-13, Z. Hoins 0-1, Norder 1-3, Stengel 1-1) Lawrence-Nelson 4-15 (Cox 1-1, Kotinek 0-1, Kucera 3-11, Williams 0-2).
Girls: No. 5 BDS 51, Lawrence-Nelson 25
The preseason Class D-1 No. 5 Eagles established their presence in the paint in the third quarter, getting two early baskets from senior post Malory Dickson and three from JessaLynn Hudson on assists from Dickson to help put the game away after leading by 14 at half.
“Our posts do a really good job of looking for each other and they are all so unselfish, and tonight they all did a great job of that,” BDS coach Shana Gerberding said.
The Eagles held the the Raiders to just four points in the third quarter all from the free throw line as they took a 38-14 lead.
The Raiders got an early basket from senior Katelyn Mazour and two free throws from sophomore Kara Menke. But the Raiders couldn’t stop the Eagles from the perimeter in the final quarter. Hudson, Hayley Sliva and Hanna Kadel all nailed treys for the Eagles to give them a 51-25 win.
“We really have six to seven girls who can shoot from the perimeter, and when they catch ready to shoot they can be pretty consistent from the outside,” said Gerberding. “I’m just really proud of the effort tonight. I thought we played pretty good defense all around and offensively we were able to get into a nice rhythm.”
Despite the loss, Raiders head coach Andy Peterson was pleased with his team’s effort.
“I thought we fought to the end and played hard, we just couldn’t get any shots to fall. But that’s credited to BDS’ defense, they close out really well and they have a big presence inside,” Peterson said. “Our goal was to slow them down a little bit and spread them and it worked for a while, but we just have to be more consistent throughout the game.”
Hudson led all scorers with 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Kadel finished with 14 points and Dickson added seven for the Eagles.
Menke led the Raiders with nine points.
BDS (3-0)................10 14 14 13 — 51
L-N (1-2)......................5 5 4 11 — 25
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (51)
Malory Dickson 3-6 1-2 7, Hallie Hoins 1-6 0-0 2, JessaLynn Hudson 8-16 0-1 17, Hanna Kadel 5-10 0-0 14, Hannah Miller 2-8 1-2 5, Ashely Schlegel 0-4 0-0 0, Hayley Sliva 2-3 0-0 6.
Lawrence-Nelson (25)
Sydney Biltoft 0-0 1-3 1, Katelyn Mazour 1-9 3-8 5, Kara Menke 3-17 3-3 9, Hanna Skinner 1-3 0-2 2, Jessica Sole 0-5 2-6 2, Emily Troudt 0-2 4-6 4.
Three-point goals—BDS 7-18 (Hudson 1-1, Kadel 4-8, Miller 0-4, Schlegel 0-3, Sliva 2-2) Lawrence-Nelson 0-7 (Mazour 0-5, Sole 0-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.