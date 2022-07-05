Randall King is one of those country artists who appears to have it all figured out.
Blessed with boyish good looks and eyes that reflect an integrity ever-present in his songs, the western poet personifies what a country music star is all about, from his head to clear down to his well worn faded boots that have endured countless hours on-stage in the hot sun.
As he readies for his appearance with Larry Fleet at Adams County Fairfest on July 14, King will be looking to share his not-so-quiet confidence with his audience — a confidence that speaks volumes to his ability to entertain while remaining true to himself and his own unique brand of country music that draws from influences both past and present.
Produced by legendary torchbearers Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, King's music goes where it pleases, never stopping to count the cost or follow the latest trend.
With vocals influenced by such superstars as George Strait, Keith Whitley, Alan Jackson and John Anderson, his musical sensibilities draw energy from modern-day troubadours like Eric Church, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean. The finished product carries a familiar ring at times, though spun in such a way as to get the maximum impact from out the sounds he chooses to wrap his singer-songwriter skills around.
The resulting music reflects his desire to pay tribute to artists who have influenced his career along the way, while simultaneously setting the bar high for future artists to follow. What stands out about his body of work is that while it seems to encompass the spirit of country music in its finest form, it somehow manages to break new ground with each and every beat. And that's precisely what King endeavors to bring to the rodeo with each record cut and each song paraded at high volume before enthusiastic audiences of all ages.
"It's old school with a new flair," King said of his music. "If you're trying to pin me down as a very specific artist, there's no other way to put it than 'I'm Randall King.’ And ain't nobody gonna tell me who I'm gonna be, either."
A songwriter since high school, King began cutting his teeth singing country music from the back of a 1993 Chevy Surburban. As his talent and following grew, he began to emerge as an up-and-coming artist possessing a sound that appealed to country fans of multiple generations. His high energy college band helped fuse his multiple influences into a sound all its own, earning him a spot on the well-travelled Blue Light music scene in Lubbock.
After years of hustling and a steady diet of 150-show tours each year, King produced and released his debut EP, "Another Bullet," in 2016. Building on that record's success, he returned to the studio to record a self-titled full-length record in 2018. His most recent release, "Leanna" (2020, Warner Music Nashville) is named for his sister and is fast becoming his defining work to date. Hit songs from the record are topping country music charts around the country, including "She Gone," “Burn It at Both Ends," and "Hey Cowgirl."
Already he is looking to add additional music to his discography in the fall. And whether fans expect these upcoming offerings to sound traditional or modern, all can rest easy in knowing his ever-evolving sound will be the best it has ever been going forward, he said.
"People can call it traditional country or whatever they want, but to me it's just me being who I am," he said. "It's win or lose right here, might as well go all in."
Larry Fleet
Larry Fleet, who is headlining the July 14 show in Hastings, was born in White Bluff, Tennessee, part of a family with rich heritage in bluegrass music. When he was 6, he joined a band called the Happy Two, which belonged to his great-grandfather and great-uncle. His great-unle taught him to play the guitary and fiddle.
For a number of years, Fleet worked as a radio promoter and electrician to support himself while developing his musical talents. In 2017, he competed on "Real Country," a singing competition on the USA Network. He placed second on the show, which led to him recording several independent releases prior to signing with the Big Loud record label in 2019.
He co-wrote his debut single, "Where I Find God," with Nashville songwriter Connie Harrington. The song peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart on July 10, 2021.
