Dilbert Comic Race
Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, talks about his work at his studio in Dublin, Calif., on Oct. 26, 2006.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

NEW YORK — The comic strip "Dilbert" disappeared with lightning speed following racist remarks by creator Scott Adams, but it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who has followed them both.

Adams, who is white, was an outspoken presence on social media long before describing Black people as a "hate group" on YouTube and, to some, "Dilbert" had strayed from its roots as a chronicler of office culture.

