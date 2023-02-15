Obit Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch appears at the Los Angeles premiere of “How to Be a Latin Lover” on April 26, 2017.

 Chris Pizzello/Invis

LOS ANGELES — Raquel Welch had only three lines in the 1966 film “One Million Years B.C.,” but her doeskin bikini did all the talking anyway, launching her as an international icon almost overnight.

Welch died Wednesday, according to her management company, Media Four. She was 82.

