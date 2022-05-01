Nebraska Game & Parks Commission
DONIPHAN — Cornhusker Cup champion Mason Gerdes had a strategy for shooting in the blustery winds of the 52nd Cornhusker Trap Shoot on Saturday in Doniphan.
“Shoot ’em fast, shoot ’em quick right out of the trap,” the Raymond Central 11th-grader said. “Just don’t let it bother you and focus on the next one.”
On a day that saw shooters battle wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour at the home grounds of the Nebraska Trapshooting Association, Gerdes excelled. He broke 65 of 75 handicap targets from 24 yards Saturday. Combine that with Friday’s 71 at 16 yards for a winning 136 score. Cooper Koeppen of Malcolm 4-H was the next closest at 133.
“I thought I was in a pretty good position when I came back today,” said Gerdes, who has been competing at the Cornhusker since the sixth grade. “I knew I had to do something pretty good to get to the top and I went out with my head straight and shot 65 of them and ended up at the top.”
Millard West repeated as overall high school team champion with the same five shooters as last year. Peyton Anderson, Drake Pietryga, Ben Wilweding, Aiden Alward and Brandon Fish finished with a 594 out of a possible 750.
Janice Tejeda of Ashland 4-H was the ladies’ champion, while Raymond Central Gold was the ladies’ team champion and Louisville 4-H Gold was the top 4-H team.
Results from Saturday’s senior high competition are:
Overall
Top 10 Individuals
1. Mason Gerdes, Raymond Central Blue, 136 of 150
2. Cooper Koeppen, Malcolm 4-H Blue, 133
3. Creedance Jankowski, Cougar 4-H Orange, 132
4. Spencer Landers, Centura Burgundy, 129
5. Carson Downs, Louisville 4-H Gold, 128
6. Mike Roddy, Cougar 4-H Blue, 128
7. Riley Brodersen, Blair Blue, 128
8. Andrew Stadler, HTRS, 125
9. Dillon Simpson, Karp and Krow 4-H G, 125
10. Kaleb Thomas, Merrick County 4-H 1, 125
Top Three Ladies
1. Janice Tejeda, Ashland 4-H 1, 124 of 150
2. Quinn Moravec, Oak Creek 4-H 1, 122
3. Izzy Jansen, Duchesne 1, 122
Top Three 4-H Teams
1. Louisville 4-H Gold (Caden Smart, Brandon Williams, Gage Scholting, Carson Downs, Alex Michalski), 593 of 750
2. Malcolm 4-H Blue, 592
3. Sidney Sharpshooters 4-H Black, 568
Top High School Teams
1. Millard West A (Peyton Anderson, Drake Pietryga, Ben Wilweding, Aiden Alward, Brandon Fish), 594 of 750
2. Centura Burgundy, 591
3. Douglas County West Platinum, 588
4. Raymond Central Blue, 587
5. Minden 1, 579
6. Lutheran Northeast, 574
Top Three Ladies Teams
1. Raymond Central Gold (Ellianna Lamay, Jaelynn Kliment, Josie Lahm, Ayla Rech, Sophia Cadotte), 527 of 750
2. Norris, 519
3. Papillion-La Vista 2, 512
Handicap
Top Three Ladies
1. Grace Harmon, Gibbon, 62 of 75
2. Payton Kruse, homeschool, 58
3. Destiny Frye, Sidney Sharpshooters 4-H Black, 58
Top Three Individuals
1. Creedance Jankowski, Cougar 4-H Orange, 70 of 75
2. Mason Gerdes, Raymond Central Blue, 65
3. Mitchell Sell, Gibbon 1, 62
Top Three 4-H Teams
1. Sidney Sharpshooters 4-H Black (Jayce Namuth, Sidney Allard, Destiny Frye, Hunter Wolff, David Brauer), 253 of 375
2. Louisville 4-H Gold, 252
3. Louisville 4-H White, 238
Top Three Ladies Teams
1. Raymond Central Gold (Ellianna Lamay, Jaelynn Kliment, Josie Lahm, Ayla Rech, Sophia Cadotte), 225 of 375
2. Papillion-La Vista 2, 213
3. Norris, 210
Top Six High School Teams
1. Centura Burgundy (Gavin Anderson, Tanner Simdon, Spencer Landers, Ashley Rose, Ryan Schweitzer) 264 of 375)
2. Minden 1, 252
3. Lutheran Northeast 2, 249
4. Raymond Central Blue, 247
5. Millard West A, 244
6. North Platte Red, 242
Yardage Winners
18-19 Yards
1. Carter Anderson, Gothenburg 1, 59 of 75
2. Jacob Diedrichsen, Malcolm 4-H Gold, 58
3. Tanner Simdorn, Centura Burgundy, 58
4. Lucas Williams, G.I. Central Catholic 1, 58
5. Jadeyn Kohl, Elwood 1, 57
6. Caden Frey, Republican Valley 4-H 1, 57
7. Walker Behnken, Bennington Blue, 56
8. Nathan Evans, Omaha Roncalli Gold, 55
9. Marshal Chandler, Bellevue East A, 55
10. Avery Drohman, Thayer Central, 55
20-21 Yards
1. Jaxson Day, Millard West, 58 of 75 (won shoot-off)
2. Tanner Ellis, Minden 1, 58
3. Alex Peter, Nebraska City Lourdes, 57
4. Devin Jensen, Papillion-La Vista South 5, 57
5. Michael Dia, Nebraska City 1, 57
6. Leo Higgins, Millard West, 57
7. Ashley Wempen, Amherst, 57
8. Jerome Caudillo, North Platte Blue, 56
9. Ben Peters, Ogallala 2, 56
10. Haley Yonker, North Platte Red, 56
22-23 Yards
1. Riley Brodersen, Blair Blue, 60 of 75 (won shoot-off)
2. Mike Roddy, Cougar 4-H Blue, 60
3. Spencer Landers, Centura Burgundy, 60
4. Toby Becker, Waverly Maroon, 57
5. Cade Arnett, Arlington 1, 56
6. Matthew Cejka, Lincoln Northeast Black, 56
7. Colton Moorhead, South Platte 1, 55
8. Trent Sommer, Lutheran Northeast, 55
24-25 Yards
1. Cooper Koeppen, Malcom 4-H Blue, 60 of 75
2. Carson Downs, Louisville 4-H Gold, 56
3. Adam Meyer, Lutheran Northeast, 2, 55
4. Dillon Simpson, Karp and Krow 4-H G, 53
5. Ty A. Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 53
6. Dylan Macdonald, Douglas County West Platinum, 52
7. Quinn Moravec, Oak Creek 4-H 1, 52
8. Izzy Jansen, Duchesne 1, 52
