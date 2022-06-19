West assistant coach Andy Seemann made a promise to the West players as they prepared for the Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game.
Seemann told the West all-stars he’d shave off his mustache if the team broke the all-star game’s scoring record of 58 points set in 1978.
“They were talking on day one about waxing my mustache,” said Seemann, who coaches at Brady. “I said alright. If we beat the scoring record of 58, I will let you shave it. They were pumped.”
The West players jumped for joy when the team reached the record-setting 59 points. The new mark resulted from Tony Berger’s last-second 32-yard field goal. Seeman’s mustache-shaving promise was about to come true.
“It will happen as soon as we get in the locker room. I am a man of my word,” Seemann said.
Seeman’s extra-incentive for the West team wasn’t really needed. The West dominated the East with a 59-14 win Saturday at Adams Central’s football field.
Berger, from Riverside, got the chance to break the record when the West had the ball inside the East’s 20 yard line. The kick sailed through the middle of the uprights.
“The snap was perfect. The hold was perfect. And we got ‘er done,” said Berger, who also tied the all-star game mark of two field goals. Berger’s earlier kick came from 28 yards in the second quarter.
The West’s victory tied the series record of 22 wins apiece in the all-star game that began in 1978.
Other all-star game records fell Saturday.
The West’s Tyson Denkert of Kenesaw shattered the event’s individual scoring record of 18 points. Denkert, who was instrumental in Kenesaw’s state-championship last fall, tallied 32 points on Saturday.
Denkert also set a new individual touchdown standard with five rushing TDs, overcoming the old record of three touchdowns.
Denkert helped lead the West’s offense which relied heavily on its running attack. The West ran the ball 60 times and threw only six passes.
“We had tons of talent,” Denkert said about the West team. “We had 15,000 yards of rushing just between three of the backs. Then our defense was stacked. The offensive line was crazy. We all meshed through this week.”
Denkert and Quade Myers of Dundy County-Stratton each broke the previous yards rushing mark. Denkert and Myers unofficially rushed for more than 200 yards and 180 yards, respectively. The old record was 141 yards.
Kenesaw’s Eli Jensen played on the West’s offensive line. He helped open holes for Denkert, just like he did when the two played together at Kenesaw.
“It was just like old times. Up the gut running the ball. Blocking for Tyson,” Jensen said. “It was awesome, both of us on offense. It was a lot of fun. It was great to get back on the field again and get the dub.”
The type of players on this year’s West squad made a predominant run scheme an obvious choice to showcase Saturday.
“We had some 5,000-yard rushers and a big offensive line. Seemann called the offense and I told him I want to run the ball. We wanted to make it an emphasis, and we were able to do that,” said West head coach Josh Deines of Sandhills-Thedford. “The kids played really hard. They bought into what we wanted to do.”
A strong south wind played a major role in the game’s complexion.
The West started the game with a 25-mph wind at its back. The East’s first-quarter punts stalled out in the gusty wind, giving the West good field position to start drives.
The East’s first punt traveled only 15 yards and gave the West its first possession inside East territory. Eight plays later, the West took an 8-0 lead, as Myers ran for a 6-yard TD and the two-point conversion.
The West held a 14-0 lead at the end of the first period, then racked up a 31-8 halftime advantage.
“That first quarter we were going against the wind and they (West) got some momentum going,” said East head coach Mike Speirs of Howells-Dodge. “They were able to jump on us and were able to maintain it.”
The East got its offense going in the second quarter. Tanner Pfeifer of Humphrey St. Francis scored on a 1-yard TD plunge. It capped an 11-play, 76-yard drive. Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge ran in the conversion.
The East scored again in the third quarter when Jakub Jordan of Falls City Sacred Heart fired an 11-yard TD pass to Andrew Waltke of Palmyra.
But the East’s defense had to continue facing the West’s relentless run offense.
Christian Weber of Exeter-Milligan-Friend played on the East’s defense.
“The West had a great offensive scheme. I wish we could have combated it better with our offense,” Weber said. “But it was a great week. Great to meet a lot of guys that you once didn’t like because you played against them. But when you meet them they are awesome guys.”
The West’s Carter Johnson of Anselmo-Merna stood out defensively. He had an interception and a kick-off recovery. Both led to first-half TDs.
Speirs, who is a veteran coach for the all-star game, put in some good words for the work of Sertoma in starting and continuing the all-star game.
“I think it is a great thing that Sertoma does. Hopefully the game raises some money and some awareness for them,” Speirs said. “It is a pretty special thing that they do. Hopefully it is able to keep going for a long time.”
East.....0 8 6 0 — 14
West.....14 17 19 9 — 59
W – Quade Myers 6 run (Myers run)
W – Tyson Denkert 13 run (run fail)
W – Denkert 27 run (run fail)
W – Denkert 1 run (Denkert run)
E – Tanner Pfeifer (Levi Belina run)
W – Tony Berger 28 field goal
W – Denkert 11 run (pass fail)
W – Myers 10 run (pass fail)
E – Jakub Jordan 11 pass to Andrew Waltke (pass fail)
W – Denkert 57 run (Berger kick)
W – Caleb Busch 5 run (run fail)
W – Berger 32 field goal
E W
Rushes - yards 34-133 60-540
Passing yards 158 36
Total yards 291 522
Pass Com-Att-Int 8-29-1 3-6-1
RUSHING – East, Belina 3-6, Pfeifer 1-1, Evan Haisch 4-9, Hunter Mortimer 6-29, Jakub Jordan 15-73, Logan Bokemper 4-12, Eli Hays 1-3. West, Denkert 20-209, Myers 20-180, Dolan Pospichal 10-51, Reece Zutavern 1-13, Caleb Busch 6-33, Cade McCart 3-18.
PASSING – East, Bokemper 1-2-1 9, Pfeifer 0-1-0 0, Mortimer 3-7-0 52, Jordan 4-18-0 97. West, Myers 3-4-0 36. Pospichal 0-1-1 0, Denkert 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING – East, Colton Wright 2-67, Bokemper 1-7, Waltke 3-32, Haisch 1-12, Wetjen 1-40. West, McCart 1-8, Busch 2- 28.
