Individuals, families and the community are invited to turn out at Chautauqua Park July 26 to celebrate the promise and reality of recovery from addiction.

The 12th annual Recovery in the Park event begins 5:30 p.m. in the park near Fifth Street and Laird Avenue. It’s a signature celebration for Revive Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit group that operates Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center and The Unity Houses in Hastings. The public is welcome to attend.

