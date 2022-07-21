Individuals, families and the community are invited to turn out at Chautauqua Park July 26 to celebrate the promise and reality of recovery from addiction.
The 12th annual Recovery in the Park event begins 5:30 p.m. in the park near Fifth Street and Laird Avenue. It’s a signature celebration for Revive Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit group that operates Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center and The Unity Houses in Hastings. The public is welcome to attend.
The evening will include a free meal of hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Those attending also are welcome to bring a dessert to share.
Other features will include face painting, a dunk tank, T-shirt launch, a petting zoo provided by the Rural Ranchers 4-H Club, bouncy houses provided by Forge Church, and numerous kids’ games. Special Scoops will be serving ice cream.
Dan Rutt, executive director of Revive Ministries, said the focus of the evening will be on children’s activities.
No formal speeches are planned, but someone will be walking through the crowd with a microphone and talking to people, Rutt said.
“We are working at making this a family-friendly celebration for the entire community, not just people in recovery,” he said.
Several local businesses, churches, civic groups and nonprofit organizations have a hand in making the evening’s festivities possible.
