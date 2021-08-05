RED CLOUD — A memorial art reception honoring Red Cloud native Lynn R. Wolfe and a Missoula Children’s Theatre presentation of “Sleeping Beauty” are just two of the special features planned for the Red Cloud sesquicentennial edition of Street Car Days here this weekend.
Events get under way Friday, which brings a 5:30 p.m. presentation of “Sleeping Beauty” by a local cast following a weeklong Missoula Children’s Theatre residency at the Red Cloud Opera House. A second presentation starts 2 p.m. Saturday, also at the Opera House. Tickets are available at the box office or in advance online at www.willacather.org.
The Wolfe retrospective art exhibition runs 3-5 p.m. Saturday in the Opera House art gallery. Admission is free.
Wolfe, a painter, sculptor and lifelong art professor at the University of Colorado, died at age 102 in 2019. Several of his art pieces now are part of the National Willa Cather Center’s permanent collection.
Street Car Days, traditionally the first full weekend in August, are Red Cloud’s paramount summer festival. This year’s celebration marks the 150th anniversary of the town’s beginnings in 1871.
Theme for the weekend is “150 Years of Red Cloud Proud.”
Here’s a daily schedule of events, Friday through Sunday:
Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Lynn R. Wolfe art exhibition open, Red Cloud Opera House
1-5 p.m.: Antique toy collection of Mike McCartney on display, Webster County Museum (free admission)
5 p.m. to midnight: Beer garden open, tennis court
5-8:30 p.m.: EMT Burger Bash, City Park
5:30 p.m.: “Sleeping Beauty,” Opera House (admission)
8 p.m.: Red Cloud Community Foundation Fund 5k the Warrior Way, starting at park picnic shelter
8 p.m. to midnight: Midnight Swim, Red Cloud swimming pool (admission)
9 p.m.: Cornhole tournament, beer garden
Saturday
All day: Food vendors, City Park
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Lynn R. Wolfe art exhibition open, Red Cloud Opera House
8-10 a.m.: Hair of the Dog featuring Prairie Plum Pour Overs, OnTheBrix
8-10 a.m.: Breakfast burritos, Hometown Market
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Sand volleyball tournament (stops during parade)
9 a.m.: Car show registration, north side of City Park
9-10 a.m.: Parade check-in and lineup, Kenny’s Hardware and Home Center
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Junior Class Burger Bash (charge)
10:30 a.m.: Parade through downtown
11 a.m. to midnight: Beer garden, tennis court
1 p.m.: Webster County Senior Committee ice cream social, City Park
1-5 p.m.: Bounce houses provided by chamber of commerce, City Park
1-5 p.m.: Rise Up dunk tank, City Park
1 p.m.: Cornhole tournament, City Park
1-4:30 p.m.: Car show, north side of City Park
1-5 p.m.: Mike McCartney antique toy collection on display, Webster County Museum (free admission)
1 p.m.: Entertainment by Deb Shuck, City Park gazebo
1-5 p.m.: Free swimming, city pool
1-5 p.m.: FFA Duck Dive, city pool
1-5 p.m.: FFA Kids Barrel Train, City Park (charge)
2 p.m.: “Sleeping Beauty,” Opera House (admission)
2 p.m.: Entertainment by Leigh Goebel and Amber Conway, City Park gazebo
2-5 p.m.: Drink specials and wine tastings, OnTheBrix
2-4 p.m.: Lions Club Bingo, Red Cloud Community Center
2:30 p.m.: Little Tuggers Tractor Pull, City Park picnic shelter
3-5 p.m.: Lynn R. Wolfe art reception, Opera House gallery (free admission)
3 p.m.: Entertainment by Cal Rasser, City Park gazebo
3 p.m. to dark: Open golf, Red Cloud Golf Club (regular cart rental and greens fees apply)
3 p.m.: FFA Water Balloon Wars, City Park
5:30 p.m.: Red Cloud firemen’s barbecue, City Park
8:30-11 p.m.: Dance and beer garden, City Park, featuring music by Hot Box Revival with Eric Horne (no cover charge)
Sunday
All day: Open golf, Red Cloud Golf Club (regular charges apply)
7-10 a.m.: Lions Club fly-inpancake breakfast, airport
1-5 p.m. Mike McCartney toy collection on display, Webster County Museum (free admission)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.