OMAHA — It’s been a long time since a Red Cloud boys athlete has claimed a gold medal, but that’s exactly what Carson McCleary did on Thursday.
On the final day of the Class D state track and field meet, the Warriors’ junior cruised past the rest of the field in the 300 hurdles, taking first place with a time of 41.12 seconds.
“It feels good. The whole way around the track, I was like, ‘I know I have the top time, but that doesn’t mean anything. Every race is a different race,’ ” McCleary said after going into finals with the best time. “Someone could hit a hurdle and be out of place. It just feels so good to be first.”
McCleary started his track career running the 100- and 200-meter dash races before his coach asked if he’d be interested in trying the hurdles. Needless to say, the move has paid off.
“(My coach said) ‘It’s a little different, but I think you have the skill for it.’ I tried it, and I’ve loved it ever since,” McCleary said. “You have to work at it for sure. Some people have bad form, and it can be really hard. Some people are naturally fast and can’t get it. The really good runners, if they can get that skill down, those perfect three steps, then you’re in.”
There were a host of other medals won at the state meet by Tribland athletes on Thursday, but the only silver medal came from Harvard’s Ben Okraska, who finished second in the pole vault. He came into the state meet not having had performed up to his expectations as of late, so he was happy to notch a runner-up finish.
“I’ve actually been having an off week this past week. So, to come out here and do as well as I did, I was really proud of that. A 14-6 felt great,” he said. “I didn’t get what I wanted to, but second place is all I could ask for. It’s fun.”
Winning the pole vault was a familiar foe to Okraska, in Bruning-Davenport/Shickley’s Aaron Mick. The two have competed in many of the same meets throughout the season, and Okraska said he always enjoys the competition.
“Going into the meet, I knew it was going to be the Bertrand kids and Aaron and I,” the Harvard senior said. “I just knew if I could get through those early heights with no misses I would be fine. The goal is always to win it, but as long as cleared the early heights I knew I would be higher in the placing. It’s just been fun competing all year. Aaron and I have been going back and forth; we see each other in a lot of meets. It’s just great.”
Okraska had qualified for state in the pole vault in 2019 but missed out on a medal. The Cardinal has been a part of a state championship football team and is no stranger to success on the field, court and runway.
“It means a whole lot to have successful football years, really fun basketball years and doing well at track — it’s just so fun competing,” he said. “My whole family is full of competitors, so it just runs in the family, I guess. All these lessons I’ve learned in sports are going to take me far in life. It’s just bittersweet saying goodbye.”
Kenesaw’s Cassidy Gallagher put the finishing touches on her busy state meet. After qualifying for three events and placing third in the triple jump on Wednesday, she wrapped up her events with another bronze medal in the long jump.
“I wish I could have at least matched my PR, but I’m glad that I could pull a 16-1 out at the very end,” she said. “I wasn’t hitting 16 the whole time, and the last one I finally did, so I’m happy with that.”
Most of the long jump competitors were not able to reach marks they had their sights set on, but Gallagher eclipsed the 16-foot distance with her final jump of the meet. In order to ignore the pressure that was mounting, she said she had to calm her mind and focus it, as well as say a little prayer.
“I pray a lot and I have to breathe a lot because I get in my head a lot,” Gallagher said. “I have to focus and picture the pop off of the board. My landing is a big thing I need to fix, and my mark, I always have to move around to make sure I’m on the board right so I’m perfect on the board and can get as many inches as I can. Other than that, I just have to focus and not think too much.”
The Kenesaw junior is happy to leave the state meet with a pair of medals, and she now has high goals for her senior campaign. But mostly, she was just glad to be back on the runway after last year’s spring season was canceled.
“I’m really happy we could actually compete this year because I really missed that last year,” she said. “I’m happy with third place, to get on the podium. I want to work out this summer so that I can improve my jump and hopefully get a different color of medal this time, because I’ve gotten a lot that are that bronze color. It gives me something to shoot for.”
BDS’ JessaLynn Hudson also earned a bronze medal in the discus, throwing for a mark of 120-4. Emma Epley of Lawrence-Nelson brought home a pair of medals on Thursday, placing fourth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the long jump.
Girls results
High jump — Mariah Sliva, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 4-7
Discus — 3, JessaLynn Hudson, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 120-4; 6, Natalie Billington, Wilcox-Hildreth 113-4
Long jump — 3, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 16-1 3/4; 6, Emma Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, 15-9 1/4; Elsa Jorgensen, Lawrence-Nelson, 14-10 1/2; Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, 14-0 1/2
800 — 5, Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan, 2:29.31; Lacy Schmidt, Deshler, 2:33.33
100 hurdles — 4, Emma Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, 16.12; 6, Rylee Legg, Kenesaw, 16.65
1,600 — 7, Jaiden Papik, Exeter-Milligan, 5:45.01; Lacey Schmidt, Deshler, 5:57.60
300 hurdles — 8, Sydney Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson, 49.56
1,600 relay — Lawrence-Nelson 4:37.29
Boys results
Pole vault — 1, Aaron Mick, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 14-6; 2, Ben Okraska, Harvard, 14-0
Shot put — Kyle Ardissono, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 45-6; Trey Kennedy, Kenesaw, 43-0 1/2; Easton Weber, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 41-4; Taylor Smith, Giltner, 41-2 1/2
Triple jump — Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 40-6 3/4
800 — Christian Penny, Wilcox-Hildreth
400 relay — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45.57
110 hurdles — 6, Carson McCleary, Red Cloud 16.13; 7, Coltin Hansen, Deshler, 16.18
100 — 4, Casey Jindra, Exeter-Milligan, 11.34; 5, Aaron Mick, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 11.36
1,600 — Logan Menke, Lawrence-Nelson, 4:48.65
300 hurdles — 1, Carson McCleary, Red Cloud 41.12; 5, Tristan Kasson, Silver Lake, 41.75
