Recognized by Hastings College President Emeritus Phil Dudley as a mentor and best president Hastings College ever knew, the Rev. Dr. Thomas Reeves is being eulogized by colleagues as a savvy Southern preacher who knew how to handle students, school growth and a hunting rifle.
Reeves died Feb. 5 at his home in Denmark, a town of about 2,800 residents in his home state of South Carolina. He was 86.
As Hastings College’s 12th president from 1985-95, Reeves helped grow the institution through his many contributions, which included the addition of the Gray Center for the Communications Arts and the Daugherty Center and renovation of other buildings on campus.
Programs added under his watch included the master of arts in teaching and Twenty-two Plus programs.
Athletic teams added during his tenure include baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s soccer. A former semi-professional baseball player, he understood the game and value of fielding baseball and softball teams on campus.
Reeves was honored by induction into the Pro Rege Society, the college’s highest non-academic recognition, and is the namesake — along with former college trustee Kenneth Morrison — of the Morrison-Reeves Science Center, which opened in fall 2009.
Dudley worked alongside Reeves for more than a decade and considered him a mentor and friend. He said Reeves’ background as a Presbyterian minister, educator, and longtime school administrator and chaplain at Converse University in South Carolina made him a perfect fit for the position.
“He was an absolutely marvelous president,” said Dudley, whose own tenure as the college’s chief executive was 2000-11. “Faculty really liked that the president was a college professor because they felt like he knew what it was like to teach. He taught a few classes and was very popular with the students.
“I met eight of our college’s 18 presidents — nine, if you count me — and of course read a lot about the history of past presidents. I would argue that he was probably the best president. He had it all and was terrific.”
A master at soliciting funds for the college, Reeves used his marksmanship skills to mix business with pleasure on bird hunts with Morrison and others who donated generously to the college, Dudley said.
“He developed great relationships with board members who had deep pockets,” he said. “He was quite a hunter, and when he would go out they all said, ‘This guy is a great shot. He can’t miss!’ ”
Roger Doerr, a retired longtime Hastings College business professor and former HC Foundation president who most recently served as chair of the college’s Board of Trustees, was on the committee that recruited Reeves for the presidency in 1984.
He credits Reeves with getting the college back on track financially and academically.
“The trustees wanted a president who was more community-focused and could enhance the public’s appreciation of the college,” Doerr said. “That was a very needed change at that point. Clyde Matters was a strong president internally, but a lot needed to be done to re-educate the community as to what the college was all about.
“He (Reeves) was extremely successful in building strong relationships between community leaders and the college. He fostered very close personal relationships with some of the leaders in the community and was very successful in leading the Board of Trustees.
“He was someone the faculty appreciated. He was really forward-thinking in terms of faculty needs and the importance of advancing faculty interests and was a joy to know and interact with because he always came from a very sincere perspective.”
Rich Lloyd, a 1985 Hastings College graduate and former longtime HC professor, coach and administrator, is the college’s current executive president.
He remembers Reeves for his commitment to students and desire to inspire and motivate them. Those efforts served to strengthen the bond between students and faculty.
“He was always kind and generous with his time, which I valued much as a new faculty member trying to find my way in the academy,” Lloyd said. “My most vivid memory of Dr. Reeves was that he would often stand, between class times, on the steps outside the Daugherty Building chatting and saying hi to students and employees. It was a moment of collective togetherness and was appreciated by all of us who worked here during his tenure.”
The Rev. Dr. William Nottage-Tacey, a 1972 graduate of Hastings College and longtime Presbyterian minister in Hastings and other Nebraska communities, was well acquainted with Reeves through his many dealings with him through the state’s regional presbyteries.
Nottage-Tacey served on the Christian Education Committee of the Homestead Presbytery, where Reeves advocated for greater support of the college through student scholarships and recruitment of area Presbyterian students.
“He was a most congenial man, deeply committed to the ties between the Presbyterian denomination and Hastings College,” said Nottage-Tacey, who went on to serve on the college’s board following Reeves’ retirement. “He always spoke about the college and its mission through the experiences and eyes of students and had inspiring stories of success to share with us.
“His straightforward, down-home approach to speaking about matters of faith and the work of the college were deeply appreciated. He certainly made Presbyterians feel like we were in the endeavor of high education together.”
Dwayne Strasheim was a professor who served as academic dean during Reeves’ decade at the college. He was appreciative of Reeves’ ability to make students and faculty alike feel appreciated and respected.
“I spent 49 years at Hastings College, and the 10 years of Tom’s presidency were certainly among my favorites,” said Strasheim, now retired and living in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. “Under Tom’s leadership, we always had a superb administrative team. The atmosphere was always one of mutual admiration, respect and support.
“Between 1985-1995, we were able to strengthen our faculty and add significant academic programs, including the master of arts in teaching degree. I especially appreciated Tom’s enthusiasm for the liberal arts. Tom would respond to students who complained about having to get their general education core courses out of the way by saying only half-facetiously, ‘Please don’t let me hear you talking about getting your core courses out of the way. The liberal arts are why you are here!’ ”
Reeves and his wife, Delores, retired to South Carolina where he was involved in a family-owned plant nursery and served as pastor of a small congregation in Williston.
He also served briefly as interim president of his undergraduate alma mater, Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina. Delores died in 2011.
Survivors include his son, Thomas “Jody” Reeves Jr., and his grandson, Jared, both of Denmark.
Funeral services in Denmark were Thursday.
