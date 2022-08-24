New Eagle Scout
Lounsbury earns Eagle Scout rank
Alec Lounsbury of Blue Hill recently completed all the requirements necessary to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Lounsbury, son of James and Melissa Lounsbury, is a senior at Blue Hill Community School. He is a member of BSA Scouts Troop No. 99 and the current den chief for the Cub Scouts of Troop No. 99. He has earned 25 merit badges.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Lounsbury built two benches that fold into tables for the Blue Hill ballpark for use by the scorekeepers.
Arch Allies
DESHLER — Arch Allies, billed as “America’s premier tribute show,” will play for a free concert in front of the grandstand on the Thayer County Fairgrounds here Saturday.
Gates open at 6:15 p.m.
The band features the music of Journey, Styx, REO, Boston, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi and Queen.
The event is sponsored by Reinke Manufacturing Co. of Deshler.
UNK marching band
Several Tribland musicians are among the 100 members of The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band for 2022.
The band opens its marching season Sept. 8 when the UNK Lopers football team plays Pittsburg State at Foster Field in Kearney. Brian Alber serves as director.
In addition to all Loper home football games, the band will perform in the UNK Band Day Parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 in downtown Kearney. Other scheduled performance include the Harvest of Harmony Parade Oct. 1 in Grand Island; the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest at Kearney High School on Oct. 22; and the UNK Homecoming Parade on Oct. 29.
Show themes for this year include music from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
Participating Triblanders, listed by hometown, include:
- Franklin: Aly Lunsford
- Hastings: Shannon Armstrong, Courtney Beave, Tyler Clay, Breanna Groves, Ashley Hein
- Kenesaw: Emma Schroeder
- Lawrence: Brandi Mazour
- Minden: Olivia Sheldon
Cornhusker band
Five Tribland student musicians will be part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Cornhusker Marching Band for 2022.
The 300-member band, long introduced as “The Pride of All Nebraska,” will make this season’s debut at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 3 with pregame and halftime performances for Nebraska’s football home opener against North Dakota.
Tony Falcone, associate director of bands in UNL’s Glenn Korff School of Music, is director of the Cornhusker Marching Band.
Area musicians include senior Isaac Baysinger of Bruning (trombone), junior Brock Godown of Geneva (trumpet), senior Josh Brooks of Hastings (trumpet), freshman Gretchen Muth of Hastings (tenor saxophone), and sophomore Taygon Shaw of Hastings (color guard).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.