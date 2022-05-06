A regional car club with members from across south central Nebraska has shared proceeds from its signature show with the Habitat for Humanity organization in Hastings.
Each year, Tri-City Street Rods of NE Inc., uses profits from its Auto Exhibition at Fonner Park in Grand Island to make donations to several local and regional organizations. The group’s 49th annual exhibition was in February at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
This year, the Hastings chapter of Habitat for Humanity was among the beneficiaries, receiving a check for $5,000.
Many of the Hastings members of the organization were on hand April 26 to present the check to the Habitat for Humanity board of directors at the board’s regularly scheduled meeting.
