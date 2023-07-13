Minnesota Amish-Septic Tanks

This April 10, 2002 photo shows Amish buggies of the Swartzentrubers Amish sect parked outside the Ebensburg, Pa., courthouse.

 Pete Vizza/The Tribune-Democrat via AP

A long-running religious freedom case has come full circle, with a court ruling this week that a deeply conservative Amish community in Minnesota cannot be threatened with the loss of homes if its members don't install septic systems to dispose of their bath, laundry and dish water.

The state Court of Appeals on Monday found that members of the Swartzentruber Amish community in southeastern Minnesota don't need to install septic systems to dispose of "gray water," which is dirty water left from dishwashing, laundry, bathing, and other tasks not involving toilet waste. Two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed court rulings that had required the group to install septic tanks.

