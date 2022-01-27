They met at a Hastings Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event, but their encounter was hardly business as usual for Nick Blasnitz and Abby Buschkoetter.
Introduced by Tina Kyle, a mutual friend and chamber member, the two strangers — Nick, director of audience engagement at the Hastings Tribune, and Abby, a crop insurance underwriter — finally connected in 2020 after passing like ships in the night on multiple occasions. A series of near misses included living just four houses apart for two years, attending the same college for two years, and being guests at the wedding of a mutual friend.
“Evidentially, it wasn’t God’s timing just yet,” Nick says.
As they conversed about a niece, nephew, and the importance of familial ties, the two felt drawn to each other by the ease at which they communicated. That attraction proved too much for Nick to ignore.
“There was just kind of something there,” he said. “When I left that meeting early for a basketball game, I kept saying to myself, ‘Remember her name.’ As soon as I got to my car, I wrote it down.”
As she left the meeting, Abby felt a similar attraction and desire to pursue a second encounter. Kile noticed the chemistry between them.
“We left together, and as we were walking out the door, she said to me, ‘You should date that guy!’ Abby said. “We just had a lot in common.”
Yet one obstacle still loomed, hindering plans of their getting together in person. The COVID-19 epidemic and subsequent quarantining made face-to-face time something that would remain out of reach for weeks.
Unphased by the setback, the couple found another way to connect: Facebook. The format seemed perfect for two people in their mid-30s who admittedly were unsure of what to expect next.
“I think we were like feeling each other out,” Nick said, “making sure we had the same projection for what kind of relationship we wanted.”
Their messaging led to what both say was a weird but wonderful first date. Throwing caution to the wind, Abby jumped at the invitation to go tubing with Nick and his clan of eight friends on June 9, 2020.
“I still don’t know why she said yes, but I’m glad she did,” Nick said.
Braving the scorching summer heat, Abby considered their outing a memorable first date, enough so to accept a second invitation from Nick to head back to the water for a kayaking adventure the following week.
“It was such a fun time,” Abby said of their initial encounter. “Everyone else thought it was miserable.”
Everyone except Nick, who didn’t let his sunburn interfere with the hand of destiny.
By date No. 2, the couple realized there was something special in the air between them.
“That’s when we kind of started realizing what we both wanted out of this relationship,” Nick said.
“We started doing more after that,” Abby said.
A subsequent movie date to see “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” left Abby a bit confused as to Nick’s intentions.
“The whole time, I was waiting for him to put his arm around me and he never did,” she says with a laugh. “He was just so shy.”
“I was too busy quoting the movie,” Nick recalls with a smile.
Within a month, it was clear to both of them their relationship was blossoming into something beyond casual. Suddenly, thoughts of romance and commitment were beginning to surface.
“It was easier than I expected,” Nick said. “I knew this was somebody I really wanted to spend time with, somebody I wanted to see if she was the one.”
“I picked up on that,” Abby said. “The feeling was very mutual.”
When their families met, it was as though all were old friends. That instant camaderie left little doubt in their minds that their union was meant to be.
A Labor Day proposal in September 2021 sealed the deal. A weekend trip to Denver to watch Nick’s favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, seemed the perfect place to propose.
“It was my first major league baseball game and we were pretty serious at this point, so I kind of though he was going to propose at the game,” Abby said.
Nick had other plans.
A touristy waterfall destination turned out instead to be the perfect place to pop the question.
“In Denver, that’s kind of where one of the channels that forms the Platte River starts,” Nick explains. “Since that was where we had our first date, I figured that would be a good place.”
Abby concurred.
“That’s the story he was telling me as he got down on one knee,” she said. “When he actually did propose, it very much took me by surprise.”
Their bond grows with each passing day. A gag gift given at Christmas punctuates their mutually unusual sense of humor.
“We have an inside joke whenever we go by those wacky, waveable arm-flailing tube men in the car lots,” Nick said. “She always imitates it when we go by. So for Christmas, I got her a desktop version of that.”
Abby was speechless.
“I thought she just thought the gift was ‘whatever,’ Nick said. “Then I opened my stocking and there was another wacky, waveable desktop tubeman!”
“I was crying,” Abby said. “It was so funny. We’re very weird.”
Their wedding slated for May 7 at The Brique 1887 in Hastings seems surreal to both of them.
“I was not looking, but I’m absolutely excited to marry Abby,” Nick said. “She’s very giving, very compassionate. That’s one thing I always saw in her. And we’re both really close with our families.”
“I feel the same way,” Abby said. “I never thought I would find the one. I kind of gave up looking after a while, but I’m very glad God brought him to me. He’s the sweetest guy ever.”
