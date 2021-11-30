Republican candidates vying to be elected Nebraska governor in 2022 will face off Sunday in an agriculture and rural issues forum sponsored by the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
The forum, which will take place at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney and run 2-3:30 p.m., will be broadcast live on Nebraska Rural Radio Association stations KRVN, KNEB, KTIC, KAWL and KTMX and will be broadcast live on radio and television on Nebraska Public Media. The live television broadcast will be on Nebraska Public Media’s World Channel and will be rebroadcast on Nebraska Public Media at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 18.
Both the Nebraska Rural Radio Association and Nebraska Public Media stations will stream the event live on their social media platforms.
Republican gubernatorial candidates who have confirmed their participation are Michael Connely, Charles W. Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, Breland Ridenour and Theresa Thibodeau.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, statewide organization dedicated to educational service and advocacy. More than 55,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members.
For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit www.nefb.org.
