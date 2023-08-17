Canada Wildfires

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday.

 Bill Braden /The Canadian Press via AP

The Associated Press

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories — Thousands of residents fled the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories ahead of an approaching wildfire Thursday, some driving hundreds of miles to safety and others waiting in long lines for emergency flights, the latest chapter in Canada’s worst fire season on record.

0
0
0
0
0