Hastings Respite Care will sponsor a free training Oct. 16 for respite care providers in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
The training runs 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hastings Head Start. All safety measures related to the novel coronavirus disease will be in place.
Respite care providers help family caregivers carve out some time for themselves by going into homes and caring for the individuals in need of attention. Once trained, they are matched with families. They set their own hours and fees.
More respite care providers are needed in all four counties. For more information call Hastings Respite Care, 402-463-8124.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.