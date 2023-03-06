Voting Rights Felons
Nebraska state Sen. Justin Wayne speaks on behalf of LB20, a bill he introduced to provide restoration of voting rights upon completion of a felony sentence or probation for a felony, during a hearing before the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs committee on Feb. 22 at the State Capitol in Lincoln.

 Rebecca S. Gratz/AP

LINCOLN — Restoring the voting rights of felons is one of the few election-related changes that has strong bipartisan support. At least 14 states have introduced proposals this year focused on felon voting rights, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Laws vary widely by state, based on pardon requirements, payment of fines, fees and child support, and when a sentence is considered complete. Nebraska is considering legislation to lift a two-year wait period for felons to register after they complete their sentences. Former felons say getting the right to vote immediately after their sentence is finished would help their transition back into society.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — TJ King had candidates and causes to support, but couldn't vote in Nebraska's last election.

