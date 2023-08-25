Offering hope and a clean slate to those struggling with addiction or mental health issues has been the objective for Dan Rutt, executive director of Revive Ministries, Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center/The Unity Houses, since he helped launch the nonprofit program 15 years ago.
As he readies for his retirement on Oct. 31, Rutt, who turns 69 in October, is hoping 1,500 donors will provide Revive with a clean slate financially as it aims to pay down the last of its debts prior to his departure.
The "It Takes A Village" campaign follows an idea hatched by Revive volunteer Loren Uden, a former Adams County and Clay County Emergency Management director, who died suddenly at age 63 on March 30. The campaign focuses on paying off the balance owed on Revive's women's housing facility, the third of its three Unity Houses providing a sober environment for clients in recovery.
The campaign, which was launched shortly after Uden's death, has raised $5,000 to date. Though the target amount is less than the total owed on the property, Rutt is confident he will be able to raise the remaining balance owed through private donations from local businesses and philanthropists.
"We have 94% of our debt paid off," Rutt said. "The two men's houses are paid off. If we can raise $15,000, I know I can get others to kick in the rest before I retire on Oct. 31. I'm confident we're going to hit the goal.
"The cause is very important in Hastings. A lot of people care what's going on."
Rutt said the program utilizes a tough-love approach to reach individuals in crisis, providing a sober living environment for those whose lives have been derailed by addictive behaviors and mental illness.
A Christian-based program, Revive utilizes the 12-step program as one of its many tools offered, along with counseling and life skill classes, to give adults and adolescents the opportunity to regain their lost dignity and self-worth. Many clients served by the program continue to give back through volunteering and monetary donations, thankful for the life-saving aid rendered to them through the program.
"We try to balance grace and discipline, which is scriptural," Rutt said. "The philosophy of this program is to help people become God-fearing, caring people who work hard to be successful members of society. Some of our clients don't like that in the beginning, so after our 'come-to-Jesus' talk, they are given the option to stay or leave. The ones who make the decision to improve usually do.
"Our success rate has been very good, but there is always room for improvement. I know the person who takes my place will take it to the next level where it needs to be."
Rutt credits Revive's board of directors and staff for creating a welcoming environment for clients who oftentimes have no place to go to better themselves. Their collective buy-in has made his job all-the-more fulfilling and rewarding, he said.
"I'm thankful these people are very driven and have a passion for what we do," he said. "The people who have stepped up to serve have been very local, giving and caring. Our board and staff are fantastic.
"The highest water mark for me personally is the people we have been able to help that I now call friends, people who have gone through the program who still stay in touch. One example is a father of two who was traveling on the interstate from Colorado to Connecticut, saw a Hastings sign, and felt led to call me and tell me how great he was doing. He has a wonderful wife, great job, and has been sober off cocaine for 10 years. Another, a former house manager who ended up reconnecting with and marrying a classmate, stays in contact five to six times a year to tell me how well he is doing.
"People who have decided to stay in town probably see me two or three times a year, dropping by the office just to say ‘hi.’ Most of them would tell you they hated me in the beginning because I was hard on them. Now they're thankful because they're doing really well."
Although he intends to maintain a prayerful vigil for Revive's continued success upon retirement, Rutt said he will pursue other opportunities to assist others on behalf of the local Christian church community. He relishes the thought of spending more time with his nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
"I'm excited about retirement," he said. "I didn't want to be that person who waited too long to leave. We're doing well, and we'll hand it over to somebody else who can take it to the next level.
"This journey has been blessed by God's divine spirit, and I've learned not to do battle with the spirit! I'm thankful I had the privilege to be part of this for the last work season of my life. Now it is time to change seasons."
