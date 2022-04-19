Two Hastings businesses, Christenson Cleaning & Restoration and JM Eagle Co., have been honored as Business of the Year for giving individuals in recovery and hand up in re-establishing a solid financial lifestyle.
Revive Ministries, Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center, and Unity Houses presented Business of the Year awards to the two companies at their annual Spring New Growth Experience 2022.
The event was April 11 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. About 200 people attended.
Christenson Cleaning and Restoration was honored as 2020 Business of the Year. Eric Christenson, who accepted the award, said he has had great success in hiring and working with Revive clients and his experience with them has been nothing but good.
The clients are grateful to have a job, they show up on time, and they work hard and pay attention to the fine details as needed with some jobs, Christenson said.
He said he has enjoyed seeing clients grow in maturity and is glad he has been able to give someone a hand up in recovery and become gainfully employed.
JM Eagle Co. was recognized as 2022 Business of the Year. JM Eagle has hired several clients over the last year, and officials there said they have found the clients to be reliable and dependable. In fact, two of the clients have moved up to manager and supervisory positions.
Plans to present the 2020 award to Christenson Cleaning & Restoration two years ago were disrupted by the pandemic, so the presentation took place this year instead, said Dan Rutt, Revive Ministries executive director. Again because of the pandemic, an award winner for 2021 was not named
Revive Ministries, Horizon Recovery & Counseling Center and Unity Houses are operated by Revive Ministries Inc., a faith-based nonprofit organized for the purpose of providing Christian support, education, and encouragement through counseling, education, and transitional housing activities for those in need.
According to Revive, the purpose of the Spring Renewal event was to make connections on a personal, family and community level, and that clients in attendance were overwhelmed to see the support from the community for addiction and mental health.
Rutt said Revive Ministries would not be able to continue with out the support of the community and donors.
Last week’s program included a testimonial from a former client, Marisa, who struggled for 22 years with drugs and alcohol beginning at age 13.
Marisa eventually lost her job in the health care field, had her children removed from her home by social services and was arrested. She now has been sober and clean since 2017, however.
Marisa shared with the group that she was able to fool many people and do her job without them finding out about her addiction. Living a life dependent on drugs and alcohol did not make for good relationships, however, and she ended up in a nasty divorce and losing her health professional license.
Marisa told the audience it was Revive Ministries and a couple of special women in the community who gave her life direction and fulfillment and helped her avoid relapsing. By God’s design and will, she said, she now has her career back, has her children with her, and is looking forward to being married again this summer.
The evening ended with a competitive live auction that saw pies from “The Pie Lady” being the high-dollar sale items of the night.
