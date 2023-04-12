Two alumni of programs operated by Revive Ministries Inc., who have gone on to positions of responsibility in the community will be the featured speakers at the organization’s Spring New Growth Experience April 17.
The Spring New Growth Experience is an annual celebration and fundraiser for Revive Ministries and its two associated nonprofit entities, Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center and The Unity Houses.
The event begins with dinner at 6 p.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 501 N. Burlington Ave. Features will include a silent auction, live auction, and music by Mark and Chris Niemeyer. Tickets and more information are available from the office at 402-462-2066.
Speakers for the evening include two individuals who completed the Revive programs several years ago. One started part time back then as an employee at Bruce Furniture and now is assistant manager there. The other recently was selected to become an Adams County sheriff’s deputy. Both have been successful in recovery and in life and have served as mentors to other Revive clients.
According to Revive, the main goal of the April 17 event is to educate the community on the struggles people encounter with addictions and how they can overcome those struggles to become successful in life as parents and community members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.