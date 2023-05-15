The Hastings Community Foundation and the city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department invite the public to a ribbon cutting for the Crosier Park Playground at 4 p.m. May 16.
The playground at 13th Street and Pine Avenue provides a sensory-rich environment that enables children of all abilities to engage physically and socially in a supportive environment. It includes slides, swings, climbing features, interactive spinners and roller tables, accessible ramps and interactive music features.
The playground is considered ideal for children up to age 12.
The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department and the Hastings Community Foundation announced in October 2020 a coordinated effort to build the inclusive playground at Crosier Park. The playground opened to the public in October 2021.
Constructed nearby are a prefabricated restroom building (locked at night) and a shelter structure.
The $850,000 project was funded with $700,000 from the Parks and Recreation Department’s sales tax fund and $100,000 from the Hastings Community Foundation’s Key Society.
The Key Society is made up of families, individuals and businesses who pay an annual membership cost of $250. Those funds support projects that better the quality of life in the Hastings community.
Additional funding support for the Crosier Park project came from the John Harrington Memorial Fund, Hastings Noon Rotary and the Jackie Ortegren Memorial Fund.
The $850,000 represents the cost of the playground equipment, but also parking stalls as well as the restroom.
Officials also will announce during the ribbon cutting that a 70-inch by 19-inch communications board, funded by the Key Society, will be added to the park.
The communications board, oriented for children, will bring an effective communication method, a post-mounted low-technology communication board, to the Hastings community.
