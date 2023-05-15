The Hastings Community Foundation and the city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department invite the public to a ribbon cutting for the Crosier Park Playground at 4 p.m. May 16.

The playground at 13th Street and Pine Avenue provides a sensory-rich environment that enables children of all abilities to engage physically and socially in a supportive environment. It includes slides, swings, climbing features, interactive spinners and roller tables, accessible ramps and interactive music features.

