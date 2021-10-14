Works by Shabnam Jannesari, a visiting instructor of art, are featured in the west gallery of the Hastings College Jackson Dinsdale Art Center now through Dec. 3.
The show, “Ribbons of Space,” includes paintings and drawings created in the last two years.
The JDAC galleries, at 700 E. 12th St., are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face masks currently are required inside the JDAC.
A reception for Jannesari is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 5 in the JDAC, with a brief talk beginning at 5:20 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
According to a news release from Hastings College, Jannesari’s show incorporates drawing and painting to explore a nostalgia of distant intimacies in her life. Her work illuminates the plight of the Iranian woman and expresses her personal story, but also reflects on the suppression of women across Iran, and her “carefully composed figures empower the complex realities of Iranian female identity.”
Jannesari is an Iranian artist who received her master of fine arts degree with distinction in studio art at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. She now teaches painting at Hastings College.
