The Reverend Richard Gudgel, pastor emeritus, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the age of 78. He now awaits the resurrection of the dead and the life of the world to come.
The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica. Interment is 3:30 p.m. Friday at Concordia Cemetery in Juniata.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward.
Richard was born in Ainsworth, Nebraska, on May 23, 1943, to Andrew and Marie (Jochem) Gudgel.
He was made a child of God through Holy Baptism on September 5, 1943, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ainsworth.
On August 17, 1964, Richard married Bonita (Bonnie) Hesterberg. God blessed them with a deep love for one another and 58 years of marriage.
Pastor Gudgel is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Tawn Bueltmann (Kevin); daughter, Shelley Dartmann (Jerry); daughter, Juli Reinke (Joel); and son, Michael Gudgel (Karen).
One son, Philip Gudgel, has already gone Home to heaven.
Richard also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Aaron Bueltmann, Nathaniel (Brandi) Dartmann, Brianna Bueltmann, Evan (Oriana) Reinke, Carly (Austin) Siedleck, Micah Reinke, Noah Dartmann, Davis Bueltmann, Ella Gudgel, and Jack Gudgel.
In addition, four great-grandchildren will join him at the Resurrection. Richard also leaves behind four beloved siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Richard graduated from Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska. He was a principal and teacher in schools in Missouri and Nebraska, including Christ Lutheran Juniata (1975-1987).
After teaching for 23 years, Richard attended seminary and became a pastor, serving Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Omaha and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Utica.
Pastor Gudgel was grateful for the love and support he received from the many schools and congregations he got to serve in Missouri and Nebraska.
Above all, he was grateful for his Savior, Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Concordia University Nebraska Churchworker Fund (800 N. Columbia Ave. Seward, NE 68434) or Mission Central (40718 Highway E 16, Mapleton, IA 51034) to support Deaconess Kim Bueltmann, missionary to refugees in Germany.
