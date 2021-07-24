Fair week is over for Adams County. I am the Open Class superintendent. I wasn’t sure what to expect on how many people or exhibits would be entered for this year’s fair. Many county and state fairs, including us, closed down for the 2020 year due to the pandemic. We were down about 100 people (exhibitors) this year. However, it was great to see many of the fair exhibitors bringing their entries to the county fair. I must admit, many of the young exhibitors had grown up quite a bit over the two-year period.
One question that keeps coming up: How does an Open Class exhibitor enters things into the Nebraska State Fair? First off, there is a definite separation between 4-H and Open Class entries concerning the State Fair. In 4-H, exhibitors must earn a purple ribbon to be entered into the State Fair. Open Class entries don’t require a purple ribbon, or any ribbon, for one to enter their exhibit into the State Fair categories. Some Nebraska counties don’t even have an open class category at the local county fair. Still, county fair or not, you can enter your item in the State Fair. There is, however, two special “Best in County” competitions. The two entries are chosen at the local county fair to be adjudicated for these specific categories. For all other entries, you don’t have to earn top ribbon placement at the local county fair to enter your item in the State Fair. Just be sure to check the State Fair website (https://www.statefair.org/competitions-participate/competitions/competitive-exhibits) for deadline information. For example, photo entries might be registered on a different day than textile arts. The registration is entered then the physical exhibit is brought to the state fairgrounds on a specific day, closer to the judging days of the state fair. Again, the website will have all the necessary information on entering your item in the State Fair open class category.
A conversation was heard by one of the visitors and later relayed to me. After seeing several great Lego exhibits in our open class category, a young child excitedly expressed that he would be interested in entering a Lego exhibit in next year’s county fair. The adult with the boy discouraged him and told him he didn’t want to enter anything because it would be broken or stolen, unless someone could guarantee that it would be put in a showcase. The boy was disheartened and sad. I felt the same way as the little boy when this overheard conversation was relayed to me.
Now, reality is, anything can be stolen from anywhere. Yes, it can and does occasionally happen. But, why not ask the Open Class volunteers to see if they would work with the boy so he can enter an item or two in the county fair? I know, as superintendent, I would gladly accommodate the request and be sure that specific item was put into a showcase. That way, the child could see their exhibit, earn a ribbon and maybe inspire others to bring their entry to the Open Class at the county and/or state fair. I look forward to seeing him, with his Lego exhibit in hand, next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.