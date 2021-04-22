One of my current knit projects is a rectangular shaped shawl about 60 inches long, that eventually will have a pocket attached to each end of the shawl. There is no shaping (e.g., decrease or increase stitches) so this is a good project for a beginning knitter. The entire shawl is made using basic knit and purl stitches.
It’s the placement of the knit and purl stitches that help to create a pattern called seed stitch — sometimes referred to as moss stitch pattern. On the first row, you knit 1 stitch, then purl 1 stitch across the entire row, then turn the work. Then, on the second row, you would alternate between purl 1 stitch, knit 1 stitch across the row.
For example, with worsted weight yarn and size 6 USA needles, cast on an odd number of stitches. Row 1: Knit 1 stitch (purl 1 stitch, knit 1 stitch). Repeat between the parentheses across the row. Row 2: Repeat Row 1.
If using an even number of stitches, the pattern would be as follows: Row 1: Knit 1 stitch, purl 1 stitch across the row. Row 2: Purl 1 stitch, knit 1 stitch across the row.
The result is an alternate pebble look to the knitted project. I often use seed stitch as a border (as is in the case of the pocket shawl) because it will give a clean, non-rolling, edge to the garment or home decor item.
Another variation of this pattern is called a double-moss stitch. This pattern is worked over four rows (instead of two rows used for the seed stitch). The result is a delicate, diagonal trellis looking pattern
Cast on an odd number of stitches. Row 1: Knit 1 stitch (purl 1 stitch, knit 1 stitch). Repeat between the parentheses across the row.
Row 2: Purl 1 stitch, (knit 1 stitch, purl 1 stitch) across the entire row.
Row 3: Purl 1 stitch, (knit 1 stitch, purl 1 stitch) across the entire row.
Row 4: Knit 1 stitch, (purl 1 stitch, knit 1 stitch). Repeat between the parentheses across the row.
My specific pattern calls for an even number of stitches, so I have to be careful to keep the pattern in proper sequence. Otherwise, the stitches will end up looking like rows of rib stitches, stacked in a vertical formation, instead of the knit and purl stitches forming a diagonal pattern across the knitting.
The moss and double moss stitch are also reversible, which means both sides of the item (e.g. an afghan) can be used as the public side of the garment/home decor item. The pattern can also be worked over an even number of stitches, but it’s easier to keep track of the stitch pattern if it is worked over an odd number of stitches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.