Many is the time that a craft project, or two, will need to be set aside for a while due to the need to work on a specific deadline project. For example, all my works-in-progress projects were put on the shelf when I had to sew and make items for my children’s weddings, which included making something for me to wear at the weddings. Other times, projects may be set aside because the project is not working out like originally planned. We call that a time-out in the craft world. For example, I started making a sweater. The more I worked on the sweater, the less I liked the project. I set it aside for several months because the original project wasn’t turning out like I imagined it. Eventually, I ripped out all the stitches from the project and repurposed the yarn for a different knit project.
Setting aside a craft project for whatever reason has its advantages. One reason is that it allows you to work on other projects. I may set aside a large afghan for the summer because it’s hard to work on a large, warm project in the middle of the summer. Then choose to work on the large afghan during the winter months.
Setting aside a project also has its disadvantages. When you work continuously on a project, you get into a rhythm of how you’re working the stitches or specific details of that craft pattern. I may, or may not, use an edge stitch by slipping the first stitch of each row. I’m a paper and pencil kind of person when it comes to my knitting projects. My pattern may call for increasing stitches every other row, five times. I make a tally mark on the paper for each row. I will go back to work on the project after a few months’ hiatus and now, I can’t remember why I have the tally marks on the paper. Was it to keep track of the increases or track of the number of rows of my knit pattern? Did I use an edge stitch at the beginning of each row? As much as I tell myself I will remember this pattern when I work on it later, there are oftentimes I can’t remember some of the finer details of my craft project. That includes sentences in my pattern notes as if I was explaining the pattern to someone else. Which pattern row am I working? Am I at the beginning of the 5th or 6th row? Ugh!
Sometimes, despite my copious amount of notes on the pattern (or when I’m creating my own pattern), I will even lose track of my own notes. In one margin, I may write a note to cast on 25 stitches; but right below it, I have another note to cast on 28 stitches. Sometimes, I make adjustments to the pattern as I work each row and don’t always cross out my original notations. Then, I have to recount the number of stitches on the first sock to get the second sock to match. I know I will eventually get it figured out. It would just save me a lot of work time if I wrote my notes in an orderly fashion or work on the project at least once a week, just to keep the pattern details fresh in my mind.
