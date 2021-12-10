Here are a few last-minute gift ideas for holiday gift giving.
- Use canning jars to put together dry ingredients used for baking, soup or beverage recipes. This gives the recipient the option of making the recipe at a later time (e.g., after a busy shopping day).
You can also make canning jar recipes to keep on a shelf for last-minute meal ideas for your own family. Consider a chili or a soup mix. The ingredients are layered into the jar. The recipient adds liquid ingredients at a later time such as broth, water, eggs or flavoring (depending on the chosen recipe) to turn the dry ingredients into a meal, dessert or beverage.
Decorate the jar with holiday fabrics, ribbons and accents. Be sure to include recipe cooking and baking instructions in a tag attached to the jar.
- Do you have a budding crafter on your gift giving list? Consider putting together a beginner’s kit for them to get started on their craft. For example, let’s say you have someone who expressed interest in learning the art of embroidery. You can find some ready-to-purchase kits, but you can also create your own, personalized beginner’s kit by using items that already may be in your own stash of craft items. Embroidery needles, a skein or two of new embroidery thread, hoop, thimble and a small pair of scissors might be some of the items included in your created kit. In my case, I have several extra pairs of knitting needles, yarn and other accessories to make a starter kit for a budding knitter. Be sure to include a personal coupon for a few one-on-one craft lessons with your beginner crafter.
- Instead of a tangible gift for a Christmas present, consider making personal gift coupons. This might be an option for someone who may be a hard-to-buy-for gift recipient.
The coupons are created by you to offer your time for a specific task. For example, I was cleaning out some old papers and came across a personal coupon from our daughter. It was a coupon to clean the inside and outside of our car. I can still redeem that coupon since there is no expiration date on the coupon. You can provide things such as one free mowing of the lawn in the summer, free day of snow shoveling, raking leaves or even doing your siblings’ chores for the day.
You can make one, two or more personal coupons for the recipient. Just be sure to list specific task details (e.g. one day or a month of lawn mowing instead of mowing the lawn for an entire summer), include an expiration date (if desired) and place it in a decorated envelope to give to the recipient.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.