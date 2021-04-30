Many years ago, handmade lace was used to adorn edges of garments and home decor items. Once the garment or home decor item was worn out, the lace often would be recycled and used on a new garment or home decor item.
You can use a sewing machine to attach lace edging but I have found that it works best to hand sew the lace to your project. I feel like I have better control of the lace placement. You want the lace to lay flat along the edge of the item.
I will wash my fashion fabric before I begin laying out the pattern pieces of my project. I wash/dry the fabric the same as the finished project. It is also a good idea to pre-shrink and/or wash purchased fabric lace. Otherwise, let’s say you prewash the fashion fabric but not the lace. Once the lace is attached along the edge of the garment or home decor item, the lace will pucker or distort the garment/home decor edging because the first time the finished project is laundered, the lace may shrink and cause distortion on the finished project edges.
When attaching handmade knit lace, it is a good idea to place stitches on a stitch holder before binding off the last row. That way you can add or remove rows for a perfect fit on the garment/home decor edge. For crochet, you will want to leave the last loop open (secure the loop with a safety pin or stitch holder) so that you can add/remove rows as needed to make the lace fit perfectly.
To help put the lace evenly into place, pin the lace in place at even intervals. Let’s say you have 18 inches of lace to fit evenly along one edge of a square-shaped table runner. First, I will fold the table runner in half, then fold the piece of lace in half. I mark the center of each item with a pin or tailor’s chalk. Then, I divide the table runner into fourths or thirds and mark those points also with safety pins, straight pins or dress maker’s water/air soluble marking pen. Then, I make the same-spaced marks along the lace edging that matches the table runner.
Next, I pin my lace to the runner, matching the evenly spaced markings on both pieces. Ease in any extra lace between your markings to the finished project and hand-baste into place. Once the lace is evenly distributed along your project and the lace lays flat, hand stitch the lace into place using a fine needle, matching thread and small, even stitches.
