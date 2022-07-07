Lately, I’ve been working on a big sewing project. As many of you know, my passion is knitting. I’d say I spend most of my crafting time working on knit projects. However, my recent sewing excursion makes me think I need to do a few more sewing projects in between my knitting projects to keep my skills sharp. I’m definitely out of practice.
Case in point: I am working on a large custom-made project for our home decor. I figured up what I needed and purchased the material in August 2021. I wasn't able to work on said project until this month. I had made this same type of project about 18 years ago for our previous house. My notes, measurements, etc., were all together in a folder. I pulled my folder out and poured over my meticulous notes.
First, I laid out my pattern pieces. I marked all the pattern sections on the fabric and realized, after all my note taking and paperwork, I was about two yards short of the needed material.
Gasp! I purchased the close-out fabric several months ago. Immediately, I went online and found the company where I purchased the original amount of fabric. You can imagine my relief when I found more of the exact cloth on their website.
Fast forward: With fabric in hand, I laid out the needed pieces on the fabric. The next challenge was to sew two of the fabric pieces together in the middle using a flat, double-folded seam.
As the saying goes, measure twice, cut once. I marked the fabric correctly but, with scissors in hand, cut on the wrong side of my marks. Now my fabric was too short. There was no way to patch anything together to come up with a workable solution.
Back to the fabric website. I found more of the fabric (whew!) and purchased another few yards of fabric. Good grief, you’d think this was my first ever sewing project!
I spoke to my husband, who agreed to help me work on this project. He has a way of being able to see the finished project in hand and works accordingly. Me? I can sort of picture it in my mind and follow directions. But, I just can’t picture it like he can. I’m thankful he is going to help me. Actually, he offered his help before but I was just sure I could sew this on my own and politely declined his original offer.
The nice thing about the fabric company is, once ordered and paid, they ship out that day and it arrives within two or three days. Even with the holiday break, my fabric will arrive by the time you read this column. Any positive thoughts on successful sewing sent my way are much appreciated.
