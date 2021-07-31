This week, I’m tackling my basket known as the mending pile.
The first thing I have to do was clean up the craft room just to reach my sewing machine. I am very busy during county fair week so a lot of items end up filling the empty spaces in my craft room. Tasks included putting away four full laundry baskets of clean folded clothes and linens. Lots of other non-essential items (e.g. junk mail or other papers) get put on the chair, desk or top of the sewing machine for me to take care of “later.” If there’s an open space, something will be set down to fill it.
Well, sorting through the piles of things, I found a few simple fix-it sewing projects. How hard can it be to reach the sewing machine in a 10-square-foot room? In my case, it took a day to reach my sewing machine, located on the other side of the room from the doorway, having to clean up things while making a path to the sewing machine. It was really nice when I rediscovered my sewing room area rug and could clean without yarn or fabric pieces clogging up the vacuum cleaner.
I have a rectangular wicker basket for my mending items. Most of the items are things like a hole in a seam or a button missing. I got most of the simple mending done within a three-hour period.
Next to tackle: Replacing elastic in a pair of pajama pants I sewed a few years ago. I would have had these fixed last year during all the free time I had, but there was no elastic to be found anywhere. Even online elastic was backordered for several months. (Kind of like trying to find new canning jar lids these days.) I finally purchased some new elastic last month.
I figured I could open the seam just a little, remove the old elastic and replace it with the new elastic. I figured it would take about 30 minutes from start to finish. The elastic was also topstitched into place along the side seams (helps to keep it from twisting and rolling when worn). Seam ripper in hand, I removed a few stitches from the pajama pants waistband area. However, when I went to remove the extra stitches along the side seams, the top section of the waistband ripped apart. The folded edge of the waistband was beginning to fray and I had tugged on it just enough to tear through the fabric. Now I had to find a different way to repair the waistband and replace the elastic.
I found some complementary fabric from my stash and created a new, detached waistband. I then put the new elastic into place. I’m now glad to see the empty mending basket, at least until the next button falls off a shirt or jacket and my mending pile starts all over again.
