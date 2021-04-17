Almost 50 years ago, a knitting friend told me that knitting socks was very hard. This person had tried to make socks once and would never try making them ever again. I had barely mastered the knit and purl stitch, and was just learning to make decrease/increase stitches. I couldn’t even begin to think I could ever make socks and my friend’s comment confirmed my suspicion. I’d never get past a garter or stockinette stitch afghan, scarf or simple sweater.
So, for the next 40-plus years, I believed that socks were too hard to knit. I had knitted beaded christening gowns, delicate lace shawls and many other garments and home decor items using single, circular and double-pointed knitting needles. But socks? Too hard.
Then about five years ago, I joined a mystery knit along. The end result was a sock. I thought, why not give it a try? At least I would have tried to knit a pair of socks. The mystery knit along would give me small sections of the sock pattern each week until the project was complete. It also taught me a few new stitches, including simple cable columns along the front of the sock. I finished the first pair and made a second pair. I was hooked on making socks.
My can’t-do-it mindset was planted over 40 years ago. I can’t help but think of how many more pairs of socks I could have made with a try-it, positive kind of mindset. So far, I think I have made over 15 pairs of socks in the past few years and oftentimes, socks are my travel craft.
In my previous column, I outlined the degree of difficulty that is often listed on craft patterns. To me, the degree of difficulty means I should probably work on simpler items when I’m feeling tired or stressed. But, that also doesn’t mean I can’t work on a level 4 (experienced crafter pattern) occasionally. None of the patterns should be completely ruled out for any crafter. It just may take a little more time to accomplish a completed project. Sometimes, that’s when I seek help from other like-minded crafters to learn new stitch patterns, techniques or sewing garments/home decor items. One thing I know about crafters: They really enjoy teaching others fine skills and personal experiences of their craft.
Another suggestion is to take each pattern one step at a time. One of the things my late mother taught me in sewing was the more pieces in a pattern, the more difficult the pattern will be to assemble. That might include special sewing or stitch techniques. Looking at the entire sewing instructions can intimidate even the most experienced crafter. But, taking the pattern one step at a time, and reaching out to try new craft patterns or stitches, may just open a new avenue of crafting that brings personal satisfaction in accomplishing the new project or technique.
