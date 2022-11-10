Bobble/cluster stitches add a three-dimensional accent to crochet projects. The end result is a small grouping of stitches pulled together on the last worked part of the stitch.
Bobble stitches are worked in the same stitch of the previous row. Cluster stitches can be worked over several stitches of the previous row or in a set of three or four stitches in the same stitch, then the last stitch pulls the set of stitches together to make a cluster, or grouping of stitches.
Bobble stitches are almost always made using the double crochet stitch technique, whereas the cluster stitch may be made using other stitch techniques such as a treble crochet stitch. Also, a bobble almost always ends with five loops on the crochet hook before pulling the loops together, whereas the cluster can be any multiple of stitches.
To make the double-crochet stitch, you make a yarn-over (that is wrap a strand of yarn onto the crochet hook), insert the crochet hook into the stitch of a previous row, yarn over and pull the second loop through the previous rows’ stitch. You now have three loops on the crochet hook. Now, yarn over, pull through the first two stitches (part A). Make another yarn over and pull through the last two stitches of the double crochet stitch (part B). You have one loop on the crochet hook and ready to make the next stitch along the crochet row.
To make the bobble stitch, you would start by making the yarn over, insert the hook through the previous row stitches, you now have three stitches on the crochet hook. Repeat part A.
The next step is to make another yarn over, but instead of pulling the yarn over through the last two stitches (part B), you will insert the hook back into the same stitch (where you made the first double crochet stitch), and repeat. It works as a yarn over, pull up a loop, yarn over pull through two stitches on the hook.
When you’ve made part A of the stitches, you may end up with four, five or six loops on the crochet hook. The last step is to yarn over and pull through all the stitches on the hook (four or six) all at once. This will bring the stitches together and make a small bump on the crochet project. The more repeats of step A made, the more pronounced the bobble stitch.
To make a cluster set of stitches, stitches are made over a series of stitch across the previous row. One might make a double crochet stitch, chain 1 stitch (skipping one stitch from the previous row) and make another double crochet. Or, it can also be worked in the same stitch of the previous (similar to the bobble stitch). The cluster stitch method used should be listed in your pattern instructions as to the number of stitches made and/skipped (from the previous row). The cluster stitches give an extra dimension to the finished project but may not be as pronounced as the bobble stitch technique.#
