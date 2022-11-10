Bobble/cluster stitches add a three-dimensional accent to crochet projects. The end result is a small grouping of stitches pulled together on the last worked part of the stitch.

Bobble stitches are worked in the same stitch of the previous row. Cluster stitches can be worked over several stitches of the previous row or in a set of three or four stitches in the same stitch, then the last stitch pulls the set of stitches together to make a cluster, or grouping of stitches.

