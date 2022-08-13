Darrel Stromer would rather be behind the scenes than in front of the camera, and his volunteer years, hard work, vision and generosity has helped make three events on the Adams County Fairgrounds a success.

 At the age of 88 years young, the Juniata man is a longtime volunteer and board member with the Adams County Agricultural Society, helping with the pro rodeo, the state high school finals rodeo, and the Adams County Fair.

