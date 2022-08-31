Stocklin at Oregon Trail Rodeo 2022

Tucker Stocklin of Isabel, South Dakota, a pickup man at the Oregon Trail Rodeo since 2014, is retiring from his work with Korkow Rodeo Co. at the end of this year.

 Anita Burcham/Courtesy

After nine years, Tucker Stocklin made his last annual trip to Hastings.

 The Isabel, South Dakota, man, a pickup man for the Oregon Trail Rodeo, is retiring at the end of the year.

