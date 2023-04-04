Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Rodney Glenn “Rod” Imler, 73, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.

Memorial services are 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. There will be no burial at this time. There will be no viewing or visitation.