Mariners Royals Baseball
Buy Now

Kansas City Royals left fielder MJ Melendez catches a fly ball for the out on Seattle Mariners’ Ty France during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel/AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mariners had just squandered another opportunity on the basepaths, and seen their lead against the Royals disappear, when Julio Rodriguez stepped to the plate with two runners aboard in the eighth inning Thursday.

George Kirby knew something special was about to happen.

0
0
0
0
0