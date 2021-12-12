It started as a radio and phonograph repair business gradually phased into in the selling of those business into retail for sale of radios, TVs and appliances.
Roger’s Inc has been going for 76 years due to the support of the community.
Roger Hill started Roger’s Inc in 1945.
Roger brought his family back from New Jersey, to start his business.
He actually planned on naming the business after his last name but they ran into trouble with that.
Jim Hill, Roger’s son, states that
“When we came back to Hastings there was a Hill Hatchery and a Hill grocery. He couldn’t do another Hill so he named it after his first name,” Jim stated.
Over the 76 years that Rogers Inc has been open they’ve moved 4 times.
“We started where Eagles is now. Before that was there on the corner next to the alley was Homer's cafe and then my Dad’s first shop. Dad moved from there to across from the Rivoli. From there to where Sherman-Williams is. From there to our current location,” Jim explains.
Roger taught Jim everything he knew.
“He taught me what he could up to a point. He was a good teacher, very patient,” Jim said.
Once Jim was ready, he was able to take over the business. Ever since then he’s been extremely dedicated to the business. Jim acknowledges just how demanding the business is. He explains that, “most of his time is spent here.”
Without the support of their community Rogers Inc. could have made it this long.
“We’ve been lucky with the people around us. It’s the support I’ve got.” Jim explains.
His employees notably care about the business and their customers.
“We’ve got employees out here who have been with us for years and years and they’re family,” Jim said.
Jim knows that he can rely on them because even on day’s off they come in to help when they are needed.
“How do you find people like that? People who care so much. Well, they found me,” Jim stated.
THe Hills have been running their business here for 76 years and because of the Hastings means something to them.
Hastings is where his Dad’s family is from and where he grew up. Most of Jim’s friends, kids he went to school with and people he graduated with are here.
“It is our community and it’s important what happens to it,” Jim explained.
“One of the biggest goals I wanted to achieve is seeing this place make 75 years and we made 76,” Jim said.
He has made it through a lot of changes that have happened in this industry.
Despite that, in the next year he hopes to “still be here and keep going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.