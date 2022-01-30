Two sisters, Kim McKinney and Erica Bartels, have created a boutique for women to feel safe in; Rolling Peach Boutique.
McKinney and Bartels had this idea to open a boutique for awhile but having been living apart since high school, they weren’t able to execute it.
It wasn’t until, “we knew we were going to be in the same town that we knew we just had to start our business,” Bartels said.
So they opened Rolling Peach Boutique in 2020 online knowing they wanted to become a mobile boutique.
“After a few months, we purchased our big blue beastly bus that travels around central Nebraska,” McKinney said.
They traveled all over to be able to service different communities, including to Holdrege, Minden, Lincoln and Red Cloud. “We were able to travel to those smaller communities that don’t have a lot of options,” Bartels explained. “They don’t have those options for clothing so they come to us.”
After about a year of traveling around they recognized a need to expand.
“We had so many of our customers shop the bus with us whenever we were open. It just got to the point where we were out growing the bus, we just needed to open the store,” McKinney stated.
In August 2022 they purchased their current location and then their families spent just 30 days renovating the space.
Once they got their store up and running they worked to give back to the community that they feel has given so much to them. One month after Rolling Peach Boutique opened they began giving back to one non profit each month. “They fill our cups, we fill theirs,” McKinney said.
These sisters want their store to be a place where their customers feel love and are able to connect. Their biggest goal is to connect with the women that come through their doors.
“They chose to come through our doors and we take that as an honor. We want to just value them,” Mckinney said.
The Hastings community has almost always been home for Mckinney and Bartels and it was an easy decision to start a business here. “You could be in the wrong city and it just fails, but we’ve just grown here,” Bartels stated. “It’s awesome to see the Hastings support.”
Despite not knowing their whole lives that this is what they wanted to do, McKinney explained that this is their full blown passion and this is where they feel perfect.
