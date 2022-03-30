Ron Brown to speak on ‘Heroes’
A longtime Nebraska assistant football assistant coach and analyst, who is well-known for his motivational speaking and Christian outreach, will be in Hastings Sunday to speak at an event sponsored by South Central Nebraska Right to Life and the Hastings College chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Ron Brown will speak 3 p.m. at French Memorial Chapel on the HC campus, 710 N. Turner Ave. The title of his presentation is “Heroes.”
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free, and the public is invited.
Brown’s program will provide a view of the Old Testament prophets Isaiah and Jeremiah living “heroically” for God in the midst of a declining and compromised culture. He will relate the stories of the two prophets to today’s world and its cultural issues.
Brown has been associated with the Nebraska football program off and on since 1987, working under head coaches Tom Osborne, Frank Solich, Bo Pelini and now Scott Frost. From 2004-07, he served as Nebraska state director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also was a co-founder of Mission Nebraska, a statewide ministry that stewarded the My Bridge Radio Network.
