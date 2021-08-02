Rose Ellen Plock, 78, of Deshler, Nebraska passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, August 5, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Deshler. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 4, from 6-8 p.m. at Ahrendts Funeral Home in Deshler. Burial will take place at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Deshler.
Price-Urbauer-Ahrendts Funeral Home of Hebron is caring for the family.
