Prep girls basketball
Kenesaw
KENESAW — The Kenesaw girls basketball team defeated Giltner 55-22 on Tuesday. Meadow Wagoner led the Blue Devils with 21 points while Elise Schukei poured in 12 points. Rylee Legg, Cassidy Gallagher, Chloe Uden, and Jorja Uden all tallied four points. Dominga Sanchez, Andrea Feliciano, and Avery Kelley each finished with two points. Gallagher added a team-high 13 rebounds, and Feliciano recorded five assists, while Legg totaled six steals.
Macie Antle had a team-high 10 points for the Hornets. Addison Wilson chipped in with seven points, and Tracy Wiles had five.
